Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships

1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.

Royal Caribbean International

Call them the new titans of the seas.

The cruise industry has been rolling out a new crop of mega-ships in recent years that dwarf anything that came before. As much as 46% larger than the largest cruise vessels of just a decade ago, they offer all the trappings of the biggest resorts on land, including multiple pools, water slides and other outdoor amusements, Broadway shows, comedy clubs, and a wide choice of eateries, bars and nightspots.

What are these new ships like? See for yourself with a scroll through our new photo tour in the carousel above, which offers a vessel-by-vessel look at the 25 biggest cruise ships at sea.

The list includes Royal Caribbean's just-unveiled Symphony of the Seas — at 228,081 tons, the biggest cruise ship ever — as well as Norwegian Cruise Line's new, 168,028-ton Norwegian Bliss. The latter ranks at No. 9.

Both of the vessels just arrived in March.

Indeed, the list is changing fast. As can be seen in the tour, eight of the 10 largest cruise ships now at sea have arrived in just the past five years. And more giants are on the way. In just the next few months, both MSC Cruises and German line Aida Cruises will debut new ships that make the Top 25.

For a more in-depth look at the biggest cruise ships ever built for Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises — all of which have debuted in the past year — scroll through the carousels below.

