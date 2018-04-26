Social media personalities Diamond and Silk, known for their outspoken support of President Trump, took their act to Capitol Hill Thursday where they testified about their perceived political persecution by Facebook.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee called Lynette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Richardson (Silk) to speak at a hearing on "Filtering Practices of Social Media Platforms," and held them up as examples of an anti-conservative bias they believe underlies Facebook and other social media companies' content management decisions.

Democrats on the committee argued that the success Hardaway and Richardson have enjoyed belies any claim that they were silenced. They also questioned what role Congress could have in telling private entities how to manage their platforms.

The conservative African-American sisters have 1.4 million followers on Facebook but claim that beginning last September those followers stopped being notified about new posts.

More: Republican lawmakers go after Facebook CEO Zuckerberg for anti-conservative bias

More: These are Facebook's secret rules for removing posts

"Facebook censored our free speech and shame on the ones that don't even see that we have been censored!" Hardaway said. "If the shoe was on the other foot and Mark Zuckerberg was a conservative and we were liberals, all fences and all chains would have broke loose. You know it and I know it."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said it was "well documented" that Diamond and Silk had "been poorly treated" and that their "free speech was limited in a modern age in which Facebook is a huge part of free speech."

Issa's fellow Californian, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, sharply disagreed.

"This is a stupid and ridiculous hearing," Lieu said. He cited a USA TODAY article from Dec. 5, 2017, which showed the top three elected officials on Twitter were Trump, Vice President Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, as evidence that it was absurd to argue "that social media is somehow censoring conservatives."

He also pointed out that the First Amendment protects citizens from government censorship but prohibits Congress from telling private companies how to manage their content.

Issa argued that, despite the First Amendment, Congress has a role in overseeing Facebook and he compared it to the way it oversees the airline industry.

"Every time there's a plane crash, we have an obligation to look into it," Issa said. "Do you think that we have a requirement to look into when things go wrong, essentially a plane crash of objectivity by new media?" he asked.

"It's going to come down to the point that if measures are not put in place, we're going to have a dictator here," Richardson said.

"That's right," Hardaway agreed.

Richardson and Hardaway became defensive when questioned about the economic success they have enjoyed because of their exposure on Facebook.

"We are African-American women," Hardaway said during an exchange with Rep. Henry Johnson, D-Ga. "If illegal aliens can come over here and build businesses, why can't we?"

"I'm just astounded that this committee would stoop to this level, to be positioning you all to make more money," Johnson said.

The pair twice denied receiving money from the Trump campaign, despite Federal Election Commission records that show they were paid $1,274.94 for "field consulting" on Nov. 22, 2016.

"Have you ever been paid by the Trump campaign?" asked Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

"No, we've never been paid by the Trump campaign," Hardaway definitively stated.

Jackson Lee repeated the question, and Hardaway repeated her denial more emphatically.

"Not $5? Not $100?" Jackson Lee asked as Hardaway continued to repeat her denial, speaking over the congresswoman.

"What about $1,274.94?" she asked, and again Hardaway denied receiving any payment.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., warned Hardaway and Richardson that they were under oath and asked if they were aware of the FEC filing from the Trump campaign.

"We're familiar with that particular lie," Richardson replied. "We can see that you do look at fake news."

Richardson said the Trump campaign had made an error in its labeling of the payment, which she said was actually made to reimburse the sisters for air travel to attend a campaign event.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com