President Trump boasted about his polling numbers during a speech at the National Rifle Association's annual conference, telling those in the audience that rapper Kanye West helped double his approval in the black community.

The crowd roared with applause.

"Kanye West must have some power because you probably have saw I doubled my African-American poll numbers. It went from 11 to 22 in one week," he told the crowd. "Thank you, Kanye!"

Turns out, he was right, at least in part, according to a Reuters poll. The numbers were correct when examining black men, not the entire black community.

Trump's approval rating among black men increased in the week between April 22 and April 29, according to a Reuters poll. West made posted his series of tweet voicing support for Trump on April 25.

It jumped from an 11% approval on April 22 to 22% on April 29.

Among the total black community, it also nearly doubled, but the numbers were lower.

His approval among all blacks increased from 8.9% to 16.5%.

There's no evidence Kanye's comments affected the opinions of black voters and polling from Reuters shows the approval ratings have fluctuated greatly since Trump took office—but it appears to be the highest rating among black men since the summer of 2017.

Overall, his highest approval rating among black men was in 35% in April 2017.

More: For gun-control activists, NRA convention in Dallas is ground zero for protests

More: When Trump speaks, NRA's annual meeting will be a gun-free zone, Secret Service orders

President Trump thanks Kanye West during NRA convention speech. pic.twitter.com/iQ7Valojmm — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 4, 2018

West's comments about Trump were met with a mixture of both criticism and support. The backlash continued after West made comments that pointed to slavery being a choice.

"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," Kanye wrote during a tweeting spree. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

The rapper also posted a photo of a "Make American Great Again" hat that appeared to have been signed by the president.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Trump tweeted about West's comments multiple times, thanking him for the support.

" Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff!" he wrote.

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com