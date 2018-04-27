Research and DNA from more than 80 rapes and 13 killings helped link the East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker cases.

VISALIA, Calif. — Children played catch outside Thursday as the sun set over Exeter.

The door to Rebecca Thompson’s home was slightly open. The children’s laughter could be heard from the walkway.

But the sound of happiness was muted by the cries from inside the Exeter home.

Thompson is trying to grasp allegations against her brother that implicate him in hundreds of burglaries, scores of rapes and more than a dozen deaths.

It's likely, police said, Thompson's brother — Joseph DeAngelo, is a serial killer known as the Visalia Ransacker, the Golden State Killer, the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker.

Thompson declined a full interview with Visalia Times-Delta but said she had no idea of the crimes her brother is accused of committing.

Her voice quivered as she opened the door slightly to speak and make eye contact.

“We are very sympathetic to the victims and their families,” she said as tears ran down her face.

Thompson met with her pastor Thursday evening, trying to find comfort and answers.

Some of DeAngelo's family still lives in Exeter. His mother died in 2010 in Exeter, where she's buried.

A family friend said DeAngelo's sister and family are struggling to comprehend the news.

For DeAngelo, the fight has just begun.

He will be in court for the first time Friday where he faces murder charges.

For decades, investigators had the DNA of the killer. But they couldn't track him until genealogy lent a hand.

Investigators plugged in DNA from one of the crime scenes to a genealogy website used to find relatives and learn more about their background. From there, officials followed family trees to try and narrow down a suspect.

Eventually, that led to DeAngelo, a former Exeter police officer.

Sacramento's Chief Deputy Steve Grippi confirmed the use of a genealogy website to USA TODAY but declined to elaborate on what website was used.

"We have given you as much information as we can at this time," Grippi said.

The Sacramento Bee reported that investigators narrowed down potential suspects on the genealogy websites, and soon DeAngelo became their primary target. He lived in the areas where the crimes occurred and fit the right age range.

Sources close to the investigation said police rummaged through DeAngelo's trash to gather DNA samples.

It all came together after investigators obtained discarded DNA that matched DeAngelo’s. It was a match for other samples taken from the decades-old crime scenes.

Man was known as East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer and most notoriously the Original Night Stalker. He started his criminal career in Visalia.

While no DNA was gathered at the Visalia crime scene of Clause Snelling, who died at the hands of the Visalia Ransacker, detectives believe DeAngelo is one and the same.

Ancestry.com, one of the more popular websites used to track family history and reconnect with relatives, said it was unaware of the investigation.

"We have not been in contact with law enforcement regarding the Joseph James DeAngelo case," a spokesperson told USA TODAY. "Ancestry advocates for its members’ privacy and will not share any information with law enforcement unless compelled to by valid legal process."

It appears as though law enforcement used the software like any member would have and simply shared DeAngelo's DNA to the website.

DeAngelo, a Navy veteran and native of New York, has been charged in eight homicides. Investigators are still working to link him to the other crimes, including 12 deaths, 50-plus rapes and the ransacking of more than 100 homes in the Visalia area.

