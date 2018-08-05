ATLANTA -- A woman killed in a crash along Interstate 85 early Sunday had apparently "dozed" off after working a 12-hour shift at a local hospital, her mother said.

Family members said that Angela Harrell, 22, died after crashing into a tree on I-85 southbound between the Camp Creek Parkway and Riverdale Road exits before around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Harrell's mother, Mildred Harrell, said her daughter was a patient-sitter at Piedmont Hospital, and had just worked a long shift when the crash happened.

"She went to work on Saturday night and worked her 12 hours and was on her way home from work," Mildred Harrell said. "When the officer came to me on Sunday, he said she undoubtedly must have dozed off to sleep and lost control, because her car hit a tree and it automatically killed her."

Mildred said she didn't blame Angela's employer in her daughter's death.

“I’m not angry at the job because if you have a job that you care for…if you like doing what you’re doing, your job doesn’t worry you at all, you’re there to help people,” Mildred Harrell said.

Angela Harrell leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, Asha, and her husband, Tevin Dawson.

Angela Harrell's mother-in-law, Tammy Dawson, remembered her as "a very loving mother..she was very nurturing."

Dawson said Angela was “very hands-on” in raising her daughter.

“I just want her to know that Asha will be very taken care of,” Dawson said.

“She had a caring heart,” Dawson said. “She was in a good profession. She helped people.”

Tevin Dawson and his daughter Asha

Dawson described Angela as a “dedicated” worker and mother.

“It’s worst when [Asha] starts asking for her mom,” Dawson said. “That’s just the worst.”

The family has started an online fundraiser to help with Harrell's funeral expenses. Click here for information on how to donate.

"All I can do is be blessed," Tevin Dawson said. "Make sure this girl sees her full potential in life."

Piedmonth Healthcare said, due to its policy, it could not confirm details of Harrell's title or the shift she'd worked. They did issue a statement saying, "Angela was a valuable team member at Piedmont and will be greatly missed. We offer our most sincere and deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

