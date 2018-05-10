A grizzly bear cub forages for food a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, on Sept. 25, 2013.

Alan Rogers /The Casper Star-Tribune via AP

It's Fat Bear Week, and it's your last chance to determine which bear is packing on the pounds.

Tuesday marks the conclusion of Fat Bear Week, a faceoff organized by southwest Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve. The park is asking its social media followers to vote on which bears are the fattest and therefore the most ready for hibernation. (It's like the opposite of being beach-ready.)

Katmai's Facebook page has featured a daily photo poll to determine which "gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity." The public voted via Facebook likes and two bears have emerged from the brackets: 409 Beadnose and the appropriately named 747. The winner will be announced at noon EDT.

Monday #FatBearWeek recap:

The summer weight packed on by bear-shaped blimp 747 was too much for 32 Chunk. 747 will advance to face 409 Beadnose tomorrow in the final showdown... Fat Bear Tuesday! 🎉



The title of Fattest Bear 2018 will be decided beginning at 6am AKDT pic.twitter.com/20VeRduHC8 — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 9, 2018

Although the contest is all in good fun and obesity is normally viewed as a problem, bulking up is a serious health necessity for bears preparing for hibernation.

A bear can lose up to one-third of its body mass during their winter slumber, according to the park's website.

How do bears go from slim to super-sized so quickly during Fat Bear Week? Much like humans, it's all in their diet.

Sockeye salmon, which contain about 4,000 calories per fish, is a favorite among bears at the park – and a bear can eat upwards of two dozen per day during peak season, according to the park.

More: Hang ten for less: United Airlines drops surfboard fee on California flights

More: Alaska Airlines expands to El Paso, adds nonstops to Seattle and San Diego

Kenai Fjords National Park

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com