A father of one of the victims of the Parkland mass shooting filed a lawsuit this week against the accused gunman, the school-resource deputy who stayed outside during the attack and several others criticized over their actions to prevent the massacre.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was one of the 17 who died in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in Broward County Circuit Court on Monday.

He's seeking damages in excess of $15,000 for pain and suffering, along with medical and funeral expenses. But Pollack said the lawsuit is about much more than cash.

This suit has nothing to do with money," Pollack said on Twitter. "I want to be sure anywhere (Peterson) goes in this country he will be recognized as the coward that could have gone in and saved the students and teachers on the third floor."

The lawsuit names accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, the estate of his deceased mother, three behavioral and mental facilities that saw Cruz and the couple he was living with when he allegedly carried out the attack.

Much of the lawsuit, however, focuses on Peterson and his inaction during the attack. Peterson, a 33-year veteran with the Broward County Sheriff's Office, was charged with keeping the school safe. But during the attack, he took cover outside and told other deputies not to go inside, the Sheriff's Office has said.

The move contradicts how law enforcement officers are trained to deal with active shooters since the attack at Columbine High School in 1999, which is to immediately confront a gunman who is actively killing.

Peterson's attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo, has defended the former deputy, who retired when told he was being placed under an internal investigation at the Sheriff's Office.

"Allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue," DiRuzzo said in February.

DiRuzzo said Peterson did not know where the gunfire was coming from in the chaos and wished he could have "prevented the untimely passing of the 17 victims on that day."

DiRuzzo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit says Peterson "never once attempted to save a life, never once attempting to fire a single bullet" at Cruz and instead "waited and listened to the din of screams or teachers and students, many of whom were dead or dying, and the blasts of Nikolas Cruz's repeated gunfire."

The lawsuit also says three facilities where Cruz was a patient, Henderson Behavioral Health, Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health and South County Mental Health Center, did not do enough to properly diagnose and treat Cruz.

The facilities also did not do enough to properly alert authorities of the dangers Cruz could pose, the suit alleges.

Kimberly and James Snead, who allowed Cruz to stay in their home are also a target of the suit, which alleges they ultimately allowed Cruz access to weapons, which he took to the school during his attack.

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal.

