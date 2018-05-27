ATLANTA — The FBI’s special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Office died Saturday because of complications from being exposed to contaminants at the World Trade Center after 9/11.

David J. LeValley served in Atlanta since November 2016 and he previously served as the special agent in charge of Criminal and Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office, the FBI said in a news release.

LeValley joined the FBI in 1996 and was assigned to the New York Division where he served following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

He spent several weeks being exposed to many contaminants, according to the press release, and he died “in the line of duty as a direct result of his work” there.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson says LeValley’s death is “a great loss to the entire FBI” and the Atlanta community.

His son, Justin LeValley said in a Facebook post Saturday that his father died surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Contributing: The Associated Press

