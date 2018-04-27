Two RVs were "fully-involved" in a fire on the grounds of the Stagecoach country music festival Friday afternoon, according to Tawny Cabral, public information officer for Riverside County Fire Department.

The vehicles caught fire at the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 51 at 2:11 p.m.

The fire was contained shortly after at 2:20 p.m. and fire units would remain on the scene for approximately an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The festival is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio until Sunday night.

The 2018 Stagecoach Festival: April 27-April 29 Steve Pierce, left, Jeff Salter, Mary Richardson and Corey Parsons of Banditos perform onstage during the 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, Calif.

