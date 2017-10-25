Spectacular sunsets on Florida's Gulf Coast Sunset over Venice Beach, Fla. 01 / 21 Sunset over Venice Beach, Fla. 01 / 21

Sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico are one of the great joys of visiting (or living in) Florida. Sunset is a thing here, from a full-on party atmosphere with cheering in Clearwater Beach to a low-key beach picnic on Sanibel Island. But not all Gulf sunsets are created equal, so here's how to find the Instagram-worthy ones.

1. Clear skies = boring sunset: It's always enjoyable to watch the glowing orb disappear over Florida's azure waters, but on a clear day, the moment the sun is gone, the show is over. Hence ...

2. It's all about the clouds: To predict a dramatic sunset, look for clouds, preferably ones of various types, altitudes and colors. They're the palette on which the sun works its magic. There's always a risk that they'll obscure the sun at just the wrong time and ruin the whole thing, but if they break right, you're in for a show. And if they do ...

3. The best scenery may be after sunset: Many sunset-goers head for the exits the moment after the celestial event. Big mistake. Fifteen minutes later, the skies become a crescendo of pinks and purples and oranges, as the last direct sunlight reflects off the clouds at higher altitudes. As a result ...

4. The best scenery may be in the opposite direction: While your eyes will be drawn to the ocean, the best part of the show is often over land. Central Florida has particularly dramatic weather, so turn your head to the east and you may see a massive wall of clouds looking like pink cotton candy or white snow-capped peaks. Plus sunset rainbows are frequent and vivid.

5. Wildlife in action: Florida's iconic marine and bird life are a big part of the show at Gulf Coast sunsets. At my frequent sunset spot (Venice's South Jetty), dolphins feed on schools of fish while pelicans dive-bomb from above. Egrets and herons pluck meals from the shoreline and fly by on their way to nesting islands. Manatees munch on sea grasses along the breakwater. It's as magical as it sounds.

And a bonus tip: "What time is sunset?" is a question Siri always handles well.

