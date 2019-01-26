HONOLULU — A Hawaiian Airlines official says a male flight attendant who died of an apparent heart attack while working on a Honolulu-New York City flight had been with the company for 31 years.

Airline spokeswoman Ann Botticelli says in a statement Friday that Emile Griffith loved working at Hawaiian and shared that love with passengers.

She says the airline has made counseling available for Griffith's colleagues.

Botticelli says Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 was carrying 253 passengers and 12 crewmembers when it departed Honolulu on Thursday.

San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel says the plane landed in San Francisco after a flight crew member had "a suspected heart attack."

Yakel says medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight, but suspended those efforts before landing.