Tips for visiting Zion National Park

The sun rises over the peak of Angels Landing in Zion National Park Monday, March 12, 2018.

James M. Dobson / The Spectrum & Daily News

The way to Angels Landing reopened at Zion National Park over the weekend, with park officials saying repairs were finished on a section of trail that was wiped out by a summer flash flood.

The West Rim Trail, which leads to the route to Angels Landing, reopened on Saturday, more than two months after an intense July 11 thunderstorm that caused flooding, mudslides and rockfalls throughout the park.

During the storm, a section of retaining wall and several small check dams failed in the Refrigerator Canyon area of the West Rim Trail, where visitors must pass on their way to Angels Landing. An 18-foot gap opened up in the trail.

Trail crews worked to stabilize both ends of the trail and built a new 30-foot custom bridge to span the damaged area, park officials said in a press release.

Hikers use a chain to help navigate the peak of Angels Landing in Zion National Park Monday March 12, 2018. The top of the trail is often congested, with hikers moving past each other on narrow pathways.

James M. Dobson/The Spectrum & Daily News

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we’ve worked to recover from substantial storm damage, and I applaud the efforts of the park’s trail crew who worked tirelessly to re-build the trail structures through Refrigerator Canyon” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a written statement.

Several trails that were damaged in the floods have since reopened, but some others remain closed.

The Kayenta Trail, Upper Emerald Pools Trail, the terminus of Lower Emerald Pools Trail, and Hidden Canyon are closed, with park staff and engineers working to make repairs or to safety reroute the trails around problem spots, according to the release.

Monsoonal summer thunderstorms hit the park particularly hard this year, with the July 11 storm in particular forcing multiple closures because of rockfalls, mudslides and other problems. Park officials said nearly every trail sustained at least some damage.

The same storm forced a temporary closure of the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway. Mudslides that covered the roadway left some motorists stranded for hours as they waited for road crews to dig them out.

Photo tour: Beautiful Utah

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com