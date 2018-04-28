Apr 27, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Jason DeRulo performs as a guest with Florida Georgia Line at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida Georgia Line, known for their fun-loving attitude and bro-country sound, did exactly what they set out to do — get fans pumped for a weekend of country by bringing out a slew of guests including Jason Derulo and Yodel Boy Mason Ramsey. That was the highlights of the night for many.

“You get out in the desert and you play music and you’re connecting with your fans and you’re creating moments that people are going to talk about and think about and look back on for the rest of their lives. That makes us want to work harder and perfect our show and make sure those moments are going to be epic,” said Brian Kelley, one half of FGL, in an interview with The Desert Sun prior to their performance.

The duo, which also includes Tyler Hubbard, kicked off their almost two-hour set with Anything Goes and followed that up with It’z Just What We Do.

Apr 27, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Florida Georgia Line performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the third Stagecoach appearance for the friends who met while attending Belmont University in Nashville in 2008. They first performed at the music festival in 2013, at about 2:30 in the afternoon, the same day Hubbard met his wife backstage.

Their second Stagecoach appearance was a year later on the Mane stage right before headliner Luke Bryan. This year though, they are the main attraction something both of them said they relished.

“We're gonna bring out all of our friends that are in town or close to town that we’ve done songs with and try to make a huge epic night and memory and moment for everyone that none of us will forget,” he said.

Apr 27, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Florida Georgia Line performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

They first brought out Morgan Wallen, whose album just came out, and sang Up Down.



They said Bebe Rexha wanted to be there to sing Meant to Be but was in Europe and couldn’t be there, so they asked the audience to sing her part so they could record it and send it to her.

Then they brought out more guests — Jake Owen and Chris Lane for Sun Daze. Lane opened for FGL on their This is How We Roll tour.

They then asked the crowd to wave their cell phones in the air like lighters to Get Your Shine On.

Apr 27, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Jason DeRulo performs as a guest with Florida Georgia Line at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

For their encore they performed This Is How We Roll, and brought out special guest Jason Derulo who then started singing his song Want to Want Me. Then the two switched out their ball caps for cowboy hats and had Yodel Boy Mason Ramsey join them on stage. Yodel Boy sang Lovesick Blues and then followed it up with his recently released single.

As expected, they finished their set with crowd favorite Cruise which was released in 2012 and caught on like wildfire. Since then they’ve become one of the most successful country music acts out there.

The wind was quite ferocious at times causing Kelley to grasp on to his wide brimmed hat so it wouldn’t fly off. He eventually switched it out with a baseball cap.

The two are currently working on their fourth album, but didn’t drop any new material on the crowd. They stuck to fan favorites like Round Here, Smooth, May We All, Stay, and Sippin' On Fire.

Apr 27, 2018; Indio, CA, USA; Mason Ramsey performs with Florida Georgia Line at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Hubbard said they plan to release the first single off their new album in July and keep releasing song after song on the album until it’s out. “We’re excited we wish we could play some new music, soon enough,” he said.

The two are currently on what they call an “off year” because they’re not doing a full-blown tour. But since they’ve been spending time in the studio working and leading other initiatives, they’ve stayed plenty busy.

“Me and BK we don’t like to sit still,” said Hubbard. “It’s far from an off year. We're really using this time to create, write and be in the studio. Work on our next album play these festivals and make them as special as possible.”

In addition to their music, the two have started new business ventures that include a restaurant with “Cruise” rooftop, Tree Vibez Music publishing and their own whiskey — Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey. The two even hosted a party at Jackalope Ranch on Friday before their performance to unveil a limited edition patriotic red, white and blue label for their Peach Pecan Whiskey.

The duo partnered with the USO on the limited label with part of the proceeds of the Patriot pack bottle going to the USO and military, said Kelley.

“Raising awareness for USO and what they’re doing. Just continuing to show support we’re honored to be a part of what they’re doing and to continue to support them,” Kelley continued.

So how did the two get involved in selling whiskey?

“I know it sounds like a song, but us and whiskey have a history,” said Kelley.

Back in the day when the two were just starting out in Nashville performing at hotel lobbies, they would share a bonding moment with whiskey.

"We’d say a little prayer and (take) a sip of whiskey. We’d actually drink a beer and pour some Canadian Club Whiskey in the beer bottle and then drink the whiskey back out the beer bottle,” Kelley.

“It’s pretty amazing. Like I said we do have a history.”

