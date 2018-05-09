Jordan Belliveau

LARGO, Fla. – The 2-year-old Florida boy who was the subject of a three-day Amber Alert was found dead Tuesday, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jordan Belliveau's mother admitted to hitting the child in the face. The blow caused Jordan to hit his head aginst a wall and have seizures.

He later died from his injuries.

Charisse Stinson, 21, also admitted to taking her son to a wooded area near her Largo, Florida, apartment and leaving him there, the report said. His body was found late Tuesday afternoon.

The report suggests Stinson hit her son in the face "during a moment of frustration" after the child suffered an "unexplained, serious injury" to his right leg.

Stinson is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Police in Largo arrested Stinson on Tuesday night shortly after investigators found Jordan's body in the woods after more than 60 hours of searching.

UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday after Stinson claimed her son had been taken. She told police a bizarre story about getting into a car with a man she didn't know before being knocked unconscious by him. Stinson said when she finally came to in Largo Central Park, her son was gone.

Police searched Stinson's apartment and nearby woods while divers searched ponds. Investigators said they found "bloodied items" inside her apartment, which were taken out as evidence, but police would not specify whether they were connected to the case.

Investigators even released a sketch of the man Stinson claimed had offered her and Jordan the ride Saturday night. Tuesday afternoon, investigators also released a gas station surveillance video of a potential witness in the case and asked for the public's help in finding the individual.

Stinson is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater, Florida.

