One of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history has past, and residents in Florida and other parts of the country must deal with the aftermath.
The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to 11 after five more deaths were reported in Virginia on Friday.
As of Friday morning, nearly 1.5 million people in Florida and other parts of the south were without power.
“We will rebuild. We will come back stronger than ever. And we will do it together,” Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum tweeted Thursday night.
Scroll down to view the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.
Mexico Beach
Panama City
St. George Island
Roberta, Ga.
Raleigh, N.C.
Virginia
