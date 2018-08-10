View of a tattoo that Denise Valley of Millsboro had down after getting her stage IV breast cancer diagnosis.

Jason Minto, The News Journal

MILLSBORO, Del. — When she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, Denise Valley went all out for October — think organized brunches with drag-queen performers and nights on the town with a pink stretch limo.

She participated in every breast cancer walk and 5K. When she saw an item with a pink ribbon logo at the grocery store, she bought it.

But then she learned her cancer metastasized to her lungs in 2013. For the first time, Valley saw October differently. She hasn't gone to an event since.

"I realized there’s no victory for me at the end," she said. "I can 'fight like a girl' all I want, ... but I'll never stop treatment. There's no bell to ring."

October can be a month of empowerment, reflection and fundraising for those whom breast cancer has affected. But for some women with stage IV breast cancer — where the cancer has infiltrated other parts of their body — the "pink month" can't end soon enough.

To these women, metastatic breast cancer is often overlooked throughout October— particularly in terms of research money. Unlike people who have an early stage of the disease, the end of their metastatic breast cancer journey is not neatly wrapped in a pink ribbon, they say.

"I've heard someone say, 'Why close the gate when the horse is out of the barn?' They think we are a lost cause." — Beth Fairchild, METAvivor Research and Support

Women with stage IV breast cancer will receive treatment for the rest of their life. And ultimately, the disease will kill them.

Every year, 40,000 people die every year from metastatic breast cancer, according to estimates.

In 2017, the National Cancer Institute published a study that found more women are living with metastatic breast cancer than ever before. This is largely attributed to early detection and medical treatments that allow people to live longer with the disease.

The number of metastatic breast cancer patients increased by 17 percent from 2000 to 2010, according to the study. It will likely increase by 31 percent from 2010 to 2020.

More services and research are needed for this growing population, the study said.

Merry Jones of Dover, Delaware, was first diagnosed with an early stage of the condition in 2006. She was cancer free for years but was diagnosed with stage IV in 2015.

She hardly knew anything about this stage of cancer — and learned that most people do not.

Denise Valley of Millsboro, Delaware, is living with stage IV breast cancer. When she was first diagnosed at stage II, she was involved in fundraisers and walks, but her stage IV diagnosis made her see October in a different light.

Jason Minto, The (Wilmington, Del.) News Journal

"You don't realize when you're diagnosed that it is for life, however long that life is," she said.

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance, an advocacy organization, found that only 7 percent of $15 billion invested in breast cancer research from 2000 to 2013 went toward work focused on stage IV breast cancer.

Beth Fairchild, president of nonprofit METAvivor Research and Support, has stage IV breast cancer. Although the disease as a whole gets more money than any other cancer, she said metastatic cancer is often written off.

Most of the money goes to awareness and early detection, she said.

"I've heard someone say, 'Why close the gate when the horse is out of the barn?'" she said. "They think we are a lost cause."

Some women with stage IV breast cancer say they feel isolated. Oftentimes, the large breast cancer events consist of women in the early stages or considered to be survivors.

A handful of women interviewed knew only of a couple of others who have metastatic breast cancer.

Barbara Westfall of Greenwood, Delaware, has gone to several breast cancer support group meetings through the years. She never has become a regular member.

The women's experiences were too different, she said.

Many women with in stage IV of the disease have to stop working to navigate the intricacies of clinical trials as they adjust to the idea that their time is likely limited. Those topics aren't usually brought up at support group meetings, she said.

"This is not something you go through and get out of," she said. "To me, it felt very different. They had the idea and outlook of 'OK, I have to get out and it's a temporary thing and I can finish and I can go on with the rest of my life.'"

"I don't really know what exactly is going to happen," Westfall said. "But I know that is not going to happen."



"This is not something you go through and get out of. ... I don't really know what exactly is going to happen. But I know that is not going to happen." — Barbara Westfall, Greenwood, Delaware

The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition didn't have a support group for women with stage IV until this year. That new group had its first meeting in September, said Lois Wilkinson, the coalition's program manager for education and survivorship.

Wilkinson, a stage II breast cancer survivor, said she didn't fully realize the different experiences until running the support group. It's evident in the smaller details.

Most women with metastatic breast cancer don't like being called survivors, she learned recently. Since a woman likely will never conquer the disease, they prefer the term "thriver," she said.

"I had breast cancer, but I don't fully understand," she said. "These ladies do."

The five-year survival rate for breast cancer patients is 88.6 percent, but breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women, topped only by lung cancer, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Valley, who has withdrawn from the pink-ribbon activities, thinks the festivities spread false hope to some women. At first, she thought her cancer was going to be temporary.

She never thought it would come back.

Until she was diagnosed with stage IV, Valley said she didn't know that about 30 percent of women with early stage breast cancer will develop metastatic disease.

Although she no longer participates in breast cancer events, she has found refuge in private Facebook groups for women with stage IV.

Those are the only people who get it, she said.

"We’re trying to stay one step ahead," she said. "I have that bus on my a-- every day. And it's getting faster and faster."

Follow Meredith Newman on Twitter: @MereNewman

(from left) Missy Anderson, Marie Carey, Barbara Westfall and Geri Cox McClimens are a part of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition's first support group for women with stage IV of the disease.

Courtesy of Lois Wilkinson

