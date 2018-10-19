AP D TEXT ME 03 AMERICAN IDOL A ENT USA CA
Ruben Studdard after winning Season 2 of 'American Idol' in 2003. He'll return for the farewell season.
Kevork Djansezian, AP

Santa has something special in store for early-"American Idol" fans.

Season 2 rivals Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are heading to Broadway this holiday season for "Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show," they announced Thursday on "The View." 

Since that's a lot to say when you already have a mouthful of Christmas cookie, you can just call it "Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show." 

The three-week, limited-engagement show, which includes holiday tunes and comedy sketches, unwraps at the Imperial Theatre in New York Dec. 11, with previews starting Dec. 7. It runs through Dec. 30. 

It's the first time the two will be onstage together since Studdard beat out Aiken for the top spot on "Idol" in 2003.

"When Ruben and I first started talking about doing a project together, Christmas was a natural fit," Aiken told Broadway.com. "It's been 15 years since we met on 'American Idol,' and coming back together again to celebrate the holidays feels like the best and biggest gift we could both ask Santa for this year!"

In keeping with the season's spirit of giving, part of the show’s proceeds will go to the National Inclusion Project, an organization Aiken helped found that is devoted to the inclusion of children with disabilities in community and education programs. 

More: 'American Idol' Maddie Poppe talks about her BFF/dad and runner-up/boyfriend

Past winners of 'American Idol'
01 / 14
This week Clark Beckham, Jax, and Nick Fradiani compete to be named the final American Idol champ. We look back here on the winners from the past 13 seasons of the Fox show. Kelly Clarkson was the first season's winner beating out Justin Guarini for the title. Clarkson has gone on to have a successful musical career winning multiple Grammys.
02 / 14
Ruben Studdard after winning Season 2 of 'American Idol' in 2003. He'll return for the farewell season.
03 / 14
Fantasia Barrino react's as she is announced the winner of the third season of "American Idol" during the live finale, Wednesday, May 26, 2004, in Los Angeles.
04 / 14
Carrie Underwood kicked off a successful musical career with her win on Season 4 of American Idol.
05 / 14
Taylor Hicks reacts onstage after winning the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.
06 / 14
Jordin Sparks performs after she was announced the winner of American Idol during the Season 6 finale of American Idol.
07 / 14
David Cook waves at the audience after being named the Season 7 American Idol winner on May 21, 2008.
08 / 14
Kris Allen was named the winner of season eight of American Idol in May 2009.
09 / 14
Lee DeWyze was crowned the 9th American idol champ in May 2010.
10 / 14
Scotty McCreery reacts after winning the 10th season "American Idol" finale on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Los Angeles. Other "American Idol" contestants are seen congratulating him.
11 / 14
Phillip Phillips was picked as the 11th "American Idol" winner in May 2012.
12 / 14
American Idol Season 12 Winner Candice Glover performs onstage during Fox's "American Idol 2013" Finale Results Show on May 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
13 / 14
Ryan Seacrest, right, announces Caleb Johnson as the 13th American Idol winner at the American Idol XIII finale on Wednesday, May 21, 2014, in Los Angeles.
14 / 14
Ryan Seacrest announces Nick Fradiani is winner of the American Idol XIV winner in May.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com