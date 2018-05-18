LONDON — Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with nerve agent, hospital officials in the United Kingdom said Friday.

Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unresponsive on a bench in Salisbury, a city in southern England, on March 4. The two were taken to Salisbury District Hospital in critical condition.

Yulia Skripal was discharged from the hospital last month.

Salisbury District Hospital announced Friday that both patients have now been released. The father and daughter have been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.

Britain says the Skripals were poisoned with Soviet-developed Novichok nerve agent and blames Russia. The Kremlin denies any responsibility. Sergei Skripal spent time in jail in Russia for passing state secrets to Britain. He was released as part of a spy swap in 2010 and moved to Salisbury.

The poisoning incident has soured relations between Russia and many British allies.

Dozens of countries including Britain and the United States have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats because of the incident, while Russia has retaliated by expelling foreign envoys.

London's Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said it was continuing to investigate the poisonings as attempted murders.

"This is a complex investigation and detectives continue to gather and piece together all the evidence to establish the full facts and circumstances behind this dreadful attack," the MPS said in a statement.



"In the interests of Sergei and Yulia’s safety, we will not be discussing any protective or security arrangements that are in place," the statement added.

