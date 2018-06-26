Free national parks and public lands in every state
Alabama: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park - At this national park, you’ll find breathtaking sights. Cycle along the Tour Road that visits the solemn battleground or paddle a canoe on the winding Tallapoosa River. The state of Alabama had its bloody beginnings at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. An 1814 battle was waged at Horseshoe Bend, leading to a treaty that required the native population to cede 23 million acres of land to the U.S. From this territory, the state of Alabama was carved.
Alaska: Gates of the Arctic National Park - National parks don’t get any wilder than this one. Gates of the Arctic National Park is a can’t-miss Alaskan destination. Rivers wind through the park, making it an ideal away-from-it-all destination for packrafting, backpacking or kayaking. Note that this park does not have roads or established trails.
Arizona: Montezuma Well National Monument - Visit the spot where life began, according to Yavapai legend, at Montezuma Well National Monument. Although access to the nearby Montezuma Castle National Monument costs $10, the Montezuma Well is free to access. There, you’ll see Native American ruins alongside the well and follow a nature trail as it winds below trees beside Beaver Creek, all part of what makes it one of Arizona’s hidden gems.
Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park - Hearken back to the Golden Age of Bathing on your visit to Hot Springs National Park. Go ahead and drink the water — or “quaff the elixir,” as they used to say back in the day. It’s safe, healthy for you and free at fountains and water bottle fill sites around the park. The Hot Springs National Park is among the best free places to visit in the state. Meander through eight bathhouses built between 1892 and 1923. Some bathhouses are now home to National Park Service offices, shops and museums. Others still provide baths in the thermal pools, but you’ll pay a fee to use them.
California: Channel Islands National Park - Experience California the way it used to be at Channel Islands National Park. The chain of islands is one of the best free national parks for an away-from-it-all experience. Bring your snorkel and fins to explore kelp forests, sea caves and coves of colorful fish. Or, explore island trails and relax on a remote beach, a little patch of paradise you might have all to yourself. Note that you will need to pay for a boat or plane ride to the islands.
Colorado: Hovenweep National Monument - Discover six prehistoric villages that once housed more than 2,500 people between A.D. 500 and 1300, and you can still see multistory towers clinging to the edge of rocky cliffs. The park is a designated International Dark Sky Park, making it one of the best places to go stargazing.
Connecticut: Weir Farm National Historic Site - You won’t have to imagine you’ve stepped into an Impressionist landscape at Weir Farm — you’ll be in one. The historic site is the only national park devoted to American painting. Explore a picturesque farmhouse, stone walls and gardens for free at the park. Feeling inspired? Pick up free art supplies at the park to experience a memorable family vacation.
Delaware: First State National Historic Park The U.S. has come a long way when it comes to religious and ethnic tolerance, but Delaware was actually one of the first regions to embrace diversity, even before becoming the first state to sign onto the constitution in 1787. Recount the lives of Swedish and Finnish settlers from as early as 1699 as you read ancient tombstones at the Old Swedes Church in Wilmington. Or visit the two-story brick home of John Dickinson, aka the “Penman of the Revolution,” who inspired the country to independence.
Florida: Biscayne National Park - You’ll find so much more at Biscayne National Park than on the miles of sandy beaches that Miami is famous for. Grab your snorkel and discover underwater shipwrecks along the Maritime Heritage Trail, or keep your feet dry to walk in the footsteps of early pineapple farmers. Visit during summer to witness loggerhead sea turtles nesting in the sand, or head to this national park in the winter for the perfect vacation destination to escape the cold.
Georgia: Jimmy Carter National Historic Site - Learn what life was like growing up for the 39th president of the United States at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. Visit his boyhood farm where wayside audio exhibits let you hear about Carter’s childhood in his own voice. Recapture the excitement of his 1976 run for presidency at a free museum at the Plains Train Depot, and browse exhibits at the Plains High School and several visitors centers.
Hawaii: World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument - Take a break from sandy beaches and swaying palms to revisit a pivotal time in American history at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. See the sunken battleship USS Arizona still at rest where she was struck down about 15 minutes into the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Arrive early to get one of 1,300 free tickets to see the USS Arizona Memorial.
Idaho: Nez Perce National Historic Park - The legendary Nez Perce were among the final groups of Native Americans to offer formal resistance to the U.S. government, with their leader Chief Joseph heading an epic 1,170-mile, four-month migration in 1877 just ahead of a force of some 5,000 U.S. Army troops. Today, although only 6,500 descendants of the Nez Perce remain, you can still marvel at the mountains and valleys at Nez Perce National Historic Park, the historic home to the Nez Perce, including the site of the final battle of the Nez Perce War. Put on your hiking boots and walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark at Canoe Camp.
Illinois: Pullman National Monument - Pullman wasn’t your usual factory town. The Queen-Anne-style architecture and aesthetic appeal seem idyllic, but Pullman has its own bloody tales to tell. Discontented workers and U.S. Army troops clashed in 1894, leaving dozens dead. You can revisit the neighborhood’s storied history today as you walk through the green spaces of Arcade Park or marvel at the historic architecture.
Indiana: George Rogers Clark National Historical Park - Watch colorful kites dip and soar along the Wabash River at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, and don’t miss the elaborate memorial dedicated to the famed American frontiersman Colonel George Rogers Clark, where you can relive his travels as you gaze at seven 28-foot tall murals.
Iowa: Effigy Mounds National Monument - Visit more than 200 American Indian mounds at Effigy Mounds National Monument, with mounds in the shapes of turtles, bison, bears, deer and other animals as well as conical burial mounds in the park. Watch a 15-minute film on mound building at the visitors center and strike out on trails through the area’s breathtaking terrain.
Kansas: Fort Larned National Historic Site - Immerse yourself in authentic frontier military life at Fort Larned National Historic Site. You can stroll through historic buildings restored to their original appearance or wander nature trails. During special events, dive deeper into this historical site as you interact with staff dressed in period clothing.
Kentucky: Mammoth Cave National Park - Looking for a good place for a free family vacation? As the longest known cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is among one of the coolest places in the U.S. to visit with kids. You won’t get through all 400 miles of the cave, but you’ll have a great time exploring what early guide Stephen Bishop called a “grand, gloomy and peculiar place.”
Louisiana: Jean Lafitte National Historical Park - Explore not just one but six sites spread over southern Louisiana at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and see the French Quarter in a new way as you learn about its unique history and browse historic homes and museums. Then, watch alligators basking on the banks of a bayou at Barataria Preserve or clap along to Cajun music at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center.
Maine: Roosevelt Campobello International Park - Visit President Franklin Roosevelt’s beloved summer getaway at Roosevelt Campobello International Park. Wiggle your toes in the sand or explore the island trails to discover forests, bogs and beaches. The U.S. and Canada jointly administer, staff and fund the park.
Maryland: Glen Echo Park - You might not initially think of amusement parks when you think about visiting a national park, but in the early 1900s, Glen Echo Park was Maryland’s answer to Atlantic City and Coney Island and it’s been preserved for future generations. Today’s Glen Echo Park hearkens back to the old days with its historic buildings and attractions, a perfect backdrop for throwback vacation photos.
Massachusetts: Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site - You don’t have to wait for National Park fee-free days to learn how iron and steel was made in the 17th century. Visit Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site to see free demonstrations of the process that made this the birthplace of the American iron and steel industry. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the ironworks by hiking its nature trail or strolling through its 17th-century herb garden.
Michigan: River Raisin National Battlefield Park - After the U.S. defeat at River Raisin, “Remember the Raisin” was the battle cry for the remainder of the War of 1812, but you’ll most likely remember this park for its picturesque riverfront. Hike a 0.6-mile loop through the battlefield, and browse through artifacts and exhibits in the visitors center. All told, it should make for what could be a memorable family vacation.
Minnesota: Voyageurs National Park - Let your cares slip away as you immerse yourself in the sounds, scents and sights of a boreal forest at Voyageurs National Park. Paddle interconnected water routes in your canoe or kayak or have a picnic at the water’s edge, and at night, gaze up at the stars. And if you’re tough enough to brave the Minnesota winter, you can go snowshoeing.
Mississippi: Natchez National Historical Park - Explore the grand architecture of antebellum mansions at Natchez National Historical Park. Although there are small entrance fees to enjoy guided tours inside most of the mansions, you won’t have to pay a penny to explore the William Johnson House. The famed barber built the home from bricks he gathered from buildings devastated by the tornado of 1840.
Missouri: George Washington Carver National Monument - Frail childhood health gave George Washington Carver enough freedom from plantation chores so he could tend to a secret garden hidden in the Missouri woodland. Take a journey along the Carver Trail to discover the woodland that inspired Carver as a child. Learn about his life at the visitors center museum, visit the graves of the plantation owners and see where the famous peanut product inventor was born.
Montana: Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site - Not only is Montana a great state for low-cost camping spots, it’s home to the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site. The ranch house was the center of a cattle empire once spanning 10 million acres, and it’s now a museum that honors America’s cattleman.
Nebraska: Homestead National Monument of America - The Homestead Act of 1862 spurred people of all backgrounds to head to the frontier to claim land, and Nebraska’s Homestead National Monument of America honors their journey into the west. Follow the Quilt Trail to discover the meaning behind popular quilt patterns made by thrifty women readying their families for the journey west, or visit the Palmer-Epard Cabin and imagine what life was like living in its one room with 10 children.
Nevada: Great Basin National Park - From sage-covered desert foothills to the aspen-shrouded slopes of Wheeler Peak, you’ll find a wide range of natural diversity at Great Basin National Park. Even though the park receives less than 10 inches of rainfall annually, more than 800 species of plants rest along its trails. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, too. You might notice a bighorn sheep peering down from lofty heights or a pygmy rabbit scuttling into the underbrush.
New Hampshire: Appalachian National Scenic Trail - If you’ve ever thought of hiking along the Appalachian Trail, New Hampshire is one state where you can enjoy the public footpaths. The trail rolls 161 miles through the state, with elevations ranging from 400 feet above sea level to nearly 6,300. Start at AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center for a scenic hike into the White Mountains.
New Jersey: Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park - Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park is more than just another pretty waterfall. It’s also the site of the first planned industrial city in the U.S., with locomotives, paper and fabrics all manufactured in the area with power harnessed from the falls.
New Mexico: El Morro National Monument - Discover an oasis in the desert at El Morro National Monument. The natural watering hole is tucked at the base of colorful sandstone cliffs. Walk the Inscription Trail to read and see the history behind the watering hole, and see thousands of petroglyphs and inscriptions that bear witness to the visitors who sought refreshment there throughout the centuries.
New York: National Parks of New York Harbor - Home to the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., it’s no wonder New York has some of the best national parks that are also free, with the 11 National Parks of New York Harbor boasting 23 different potential destinations. Take a tour at the Castle Clinton on Manhattan Island’s southern tip or visit Federal Hall, where George Washington became the first president and the nation’s first Congress and Supreme Court worked.
North Carolina: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site - Fort Raleigh National Historic Site is one of the best national parks to unearth the country’s earliest history. Learn about Native Americans and the first New World settlers, see a monument commemorating the Roanoke Island Freedman’s Colony or simply stroll through forest trails and more.
North Dakota: Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site - Soak in the culture of the Hidatsa people at Knife River Indian Villages. Walk the Village Trail to view the remains of villages and experience a reconstructed earth lodge with its garden and drying racks. Pick up a free birding checklist at the visitors center and see how many you can spot along the park’s trails.
Ohio: Cuyahoga Valley National Park - Don’t forget your camera when you visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park: it is home to Everett Covered Bridge, one of the top places for photography in the national parks system. You can also stroll by the Ohio and Erie Canal or hike to Brandywine Falls.
Oklahoma: Chickasaw National Recreation Area - Bait your hook — Chickasaw National Recreation Area is one of the best national parks for fishing in the state of Oklahoma. Lake of the Arbuckles has 36 miles of shoreline with protected coves and clear water. Or head to the smaller Veterans Lake. Its 2.8-mile shoreline has handicapped-accessible trails, a fishing dock and plenty of picnic areas.
Oregon: Oregon Caves National Monument - Oregon Caves National Monument is one of the nation’s free national parks, but you’ll have to stay above ground to keep your trip free as there is a fee to enter any of the caves. But you can explore numerous hiking trails in the park and catch panoramic views of the Siskiyou Mountains or head inside the visitors center to experience interactive exhibits on the caves, mountains and wild inhabitants.
Pennsylvania: Valley Forge National Historical Park - Visit the 1777-78 winter encampment of General Washington’s army at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Drive a 10-mile self-guided tour to drink in the park’s natural beauty and learn how the men survived the winter and don’t miss Washington’s headquarters.
Rhode Island: Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park - This national park is still in its infancy, but there’s still plenty to do, like self-guided walking tours to discover historic mills and marvel at the elaborate architecture.
South Carolina: Congaree National Park - Discover 25 miles of hiking trails and a 2.4-mile boardwalk at Congaree National Park. For a change of pace, observe the forest from the vantage of the water by paddling down marked water trails in your canoe or kayak.
South Dakota: Minuteman Missile National Historic Site - Visit the site of the historical missile silo Delta-09 that housed the Minuteman Missile — a 1.2-megaton nuclear warhead — from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Jump in the car and drive some of the park’s 384 miles of road, picnic by a scenic waterfall, see the Place of a Thousand Drips or hike numerous trails during your trip. And, because of the terms of the deal that transferred its deed to the Federal Government, the park is and will remain fee free.
Texas: San Antonio Missions National Historical Park - In the early 1700s, missions were the hub of survival, offering protection from Apache attacks and help during times of drought and disease. Today, you can visit four missions at this historical park and explore other sights.
Utah: Timpanogos Cave National Monument - Hike your way to three limestone caves in remote Utah. Although you’ll need to pay for a tour to enter the caves, there’s plenty to see around the caves that’s free. Spy colorful Western Tanagers, Steller’s jays, hummingbirds and more, or bring a picnic and stroll a half-mile down to Swinging Bridge for views of the American Fork River and to go fishing for rainbow or brown trout.
Vermont: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park - Put on your hiking boots and bring a camera for inspiring hikes in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park. Take an easy 1.25-mile nature walk past gardens and a young tree plantation on the Junior Ranger Loop. Or hike the Pogue Loop Trail around the park’s 14-acre pond. If you’re looking for a more strenuous hike, ascend Mount Tom or South Peak for panoramic views of the countryside.
Virginia: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Visit the only national park dedicated to the performing arts. Although the summer-only performances cost money, you won’t have to pay a dime to hear the songbirds of nature. Hike the Wolf Trap Track Trail to explore park woodlands and wetlands and discover dozens of species of birds regaling you with their own special song.
Washington: North Cascades National Park - Explore the dramatic mountain scenery punctuated by azure lakes of North Cascades National Park. Saddle up your trusty steed and explore the park by horseback or bicycle, then glide across a glimmering lake in your canoe or kayak.
West Virginia: Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park - Head to Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park to uncover natural and historic gems. Entrance to the towpath except from Great Falls is free. Learn about the C&O Canal on the free Williamsport Launch Boat Program and enjoy sights on the open water.
Wisconsin: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore - Walk along dramatic windswept beaches and rugged cliffs at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Or bring your kayak to explore sea caves along Lake Superior’s shoreline. If you want to keep your feet planted, explore 50 miles of trails that will take you through old farm sites and quarries, and along beaches and scenic overlooks.
Wyoming: Fossil Butte National Monument - Pop into the visitors center at Fossil Butte National Monument to discover the fossilized records of fish, reptiles, plants and insects that once called Fossil Lake home and let your kids create their own fossil souvenir and watch as experts process fossils. Outside, visit shaded picnic areas or set out on trails to drink in the natural beauty.
Sierra Club founder John Muir spent the final year of his life in a losing battle to save the Hetch Hetchy Valley from being dammed, and although he failed in that fight, his efforts would ultimately lead to the launch of the National Park Service in 1916, which remains dedicated to protecting the country’s natural wonders so that all of America’s citizens can enjoy them.

And, if you’re willing to put in a little research, you can enjoy them for free. Not only does the National Park System offer four days a year when you can enter any of the nation’s more than 400 parks for free, but there’s also a range of options for entering hundreds of national parks for free outside the designated fee-free days.

GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of national parks, monuments, historic sites and public lands that you can visit without charge, including the most visited national park in the country – any guesses what that is? Take a look through the photos above to find out, and make your plans to visit some of our country's protected and historic sites around the U.S. today. 

Looking for more free travel ideas? Scroll through the gallery below for free activities to do in every state:

Free things to do in every state
Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you’re looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you’re done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.
Alaska: Visit a gold rush boom town - Visiting a national park is one of the coolest and cheapest activities for the family. So relive Alaska’s gold mining days at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Not only is admission free, but you can also take a complimentary ranger-led tour to visit the historic district that houses more than 20 boom town buildings. Feel like you’re away from it all without ever leaving Anchorage at Kincaid Park, featuring more than 37 miles of trails, a sandy beach and critters ranging from moose to porcupines.
Arizona: Marvel at monuments - The Arizona State Capitol Museum in Phoenix is an ideal spot to learn about the state’s history. When you’re done, head over to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. You can take a photo beneath the gun from the USS Arizona and browse other memorials tucked into the lush lawns.
Arkansas: Hike along the Buffalo National River - Visit the Buffalo National River to learn more about Arkansas’ zinc mining history. Activities like canoeing and horseback riding cost extra, but visitors can see this breathtaking site for free on foot.
California: Gaze at the stars - At night, scope out the stars from the beautiful Griffith Observatory. Admission to the building and access to the telescopes are always free, as is parking — a rarity in Los Angeles. You can still see the stars during the day — the ones from the movies, that is. Spend the day in Hollywood, Beverly Hills or even Santa Monica and keep an eye out for your favorite celebrities.
Colorado: Explore the Garden of the Gods - If you want to visit a free landmark, be sure to check out the breathtaking views of red rock monoliths at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Drive through the park, take a hike or stop by the Visitor and Nature Center to see flora and fauna displays that include dinosaurs.
Connecticut: Visit the Weir Farm - Get in touch with your artistic side at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. Once the home of Julian Alden Weir, a key figure in American Impressionism, this historic site is sure to inspire. You can borrow art supplies on site to create your own masterpiece, or take a free tour of the Weir House to explore the studios and learn more about the artists’ techniques.
Delaware: Tour breweries - Take a free tour of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton — the brewery pours one of the best beers for your buck. The first-come, first-served tours run regularly during scheduled hours. If you have to wait a bit, show your ID and enjoy a few free samples while you pass the time.
Florida: Have fun at Disney Springs - Can’t afford the VIP treatment at the Disney Parks? Don’t sweat it — you can have free fun at Disney Springs. Window-shop and check out live music at Exposition Park. If you have kids, take them to The LEGO Store’s dream world, featuring huge Disney models and a “Pick-a-Brick” Wall.
Georgia: Decode a mysterious monument - Often referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the Georgia Guidestones tower in Elberton is an impressive 19 feet tall. The granite monuments bear a 10-part message in 12 languages. No one knows who’s responsible for this creation — or why it was created.
Hawaii: See a hula show - You don’t need to shell out a lot of money to experience Hawaii’s culture and customs. In fact, you can see graceful dancers in free hula shows at various spots, including the Shops at Mauna Lani. If you’re more the DIY type, look for free hula classes at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
Idaho: Follow the Moose Trail - Follow in the hoof prints of a beloved children’s book character on the Mudgy Moose Trail in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. The trail features five life-size statues of Mudgy as he seeks his mousy friend, Millie. The trail starts at Tubbs Hill and winds 2.25 miles through town to Independence Point.
Illinois: See something strange - When you visit Chicago, be sure to take some creative pictures of the city as reflected in the famous stainless steel “bean,” also known as Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate.” If that’s not out-of-the-ordinary enough for you, head to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The site houses an array of peculiar devices, such as a spanking machine and trick chairs.
Indiana: Follow the Cultural Trail - Get up close and personal with Indianapolis culture by strolling or biking the Cultural Trail. You can see public art and beautiful landscapes along the way. Or, explore Indiana’s Amish Country by driving down Heritage Trail, where you’ll see horse-drawn buggies and charming shops. You can score self-guided audio CD tours for the journey at the visitors’ center in Elkhart County.
Iowa: Find your inner Trekkie - Visit Riverside, the future birthplace of James T. Kirk, captain of Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise. If you’re a sci-fi fan, the best time to visit is during Trekfest in June. Last year’s festivities included a number of free events, such as face painting and a sci-fi swap meet.
Kansas: There’s no place like Wamego - Head to Wamego in the fall and take in OZtoberFest, a free public event in the downtown area. Last year’s event included an Oz marketplace with photographs and paintings and plenty of Oz characters for photo ops. If you’re over 21, stop by the Oz Winery in downtown Wamego and get free samples as part of the daily wine tasting.
Kentucky: Drink bourbon - Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so why not take a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort? All tours are complimentary, and the Trace Tour doesn’t require a reservation. You’ll see bourbon barrels and get to sample some of the best local liquor. Extend your travels on a bourbon trail road trip.
Louisiana: Go on a voodoo tour - It’s rumored that New Orleans is home to some of the most haunted places on Earth. For a good scare, book a “pay what you like” ghost tour through Free Tours by Foot and visit some of the spookiest haunts in New Orleans, including Pirate’s Alley and The Hotel Monteleone.
Maine: Tour Victorians - Download free tours from the Greater Portland Landmarks website and then put on your comfy walking shoes. You can visit Victorian mansions in the Western Promenade, follow the stained glass trail or stroll through historic districts.
Maryland: Walk a wooden boardwalk - Visit Battle Creek Cypress Swamp near Prince Frederick to explore trails and a quarter-mile boardwalk through the country’s northernmost stand of bald cypress trees. While you’re there, opt to go bird-watching or take a self-guided tour.
Massachusetts: Follow the Freedom Trail - You can’t follow the yellow brick road in Boston, but you can follow a red line that guides you along the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Visit 16 official sites that are significant in the history of the American Revolution, from the Old Corner Bookstore to the site of the Boston Massacre. And don’t forget about Faneuil Hall, which hosted America’s first town meeting. These days, you can shop, eat and enjoy live musical performances in the market.
Michigan: Chase waterfalls - Taking a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of the most beautiful free things to do in Michigan. The four-season park provides the perfect backdrop for picnics, hiking or a day at the beach. Plus, the area boasts quite a few waterfalls, including Miners Falls with its 50-foot drop over a sandstone outcrop.
Minnesota: Walk in a Sculpture Park - Visit a thriving artist residency program at Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. You can explore the 43 acres and view more than 100 works of art.
Mississippi: Visit Kermit - Visit the birthplace of Kermit the Frog on the banks of Deer Creek in Leland. Here, you’ll see the famed frog sitting on a log playing the banjo, as well as displays about his creator, Jim Henson, who grew up in the area along the creek.
Missouri: Get a cup of coffee - Skip your latte for a day, and get your caffeine fix for free at The Roasterie in Kansas City. Free public “cuppings” — or coffee tastings — generally take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The Roasterie also offers complimentary tours, so you can learn about the coffee-making process.
Montana: Heat up in a hot spring - If you’re looking for free things to do in Yellowstone — which offers fee-free dates — take a dip in the Boiling River hot spring. According to the National Park Service, it’s one of the few legal thermal soaking areas in Yellowstone. Keep in mind that the river is closed in the spring and early summer, and there are no lifeguards on duty.
Nebraska: Have fun on wheels - If you can’t visit Stonehenge this summer, Carhenge is the next best thing. Located north of Alliance, the structure is built from classic automobiles that have been painted gray. You can also remember the innocent fun of childhood roller skating — or the fierce competition of roller derby — at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln. See numerous exhibits, including roller skating competition highlights, 19th-century roller skate patents and much more.
Nevada: Cheer on hot air balloons - If you’re going to Nevada in September, don’t miss the Great Reno Balloon Race. During this hot air balloon race, which takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, you’ll witness a rainbow of around 100 balloons racing one another across the sky. Pahrump holds its own free hot air balloon festival in Petrack Park. The event takes place in February and features a hot air balloon glow show, in which the balloons synchronize to music and light up the sky.
New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.
New Jersey: Visit a state-of-the-art museum - Visit Princeton University’s historic campus and spend a few hours browsing through the Princeton University Art Museum. With more than 90,000 works of art spanning from ancient to modern times, the museum is one of the best in the country.
New Mexico: See a neon sunset - In Tucumcari, jump on Route 66 to see buildings and artwork that hearken back to the heyday of highway travel. During daylight hours, view the beautiful murals painted on the sides of buildings. As the sun sets, watch historic neon signs blaze along the highway.
New York: Stroll America’s most famous park - Bring your camera and head to Central Park, located in the heart of New York City. The 843-acre park holds many treasures — like the Conservatory Garden, Belvedere Castle and a sprinkling of fountains and ponds.
North Carolina: Mine for gold - Explore the first gold mine found in the USA. at Reed Gold Mine in Midland. Tour the mine for free, but bring $3 if you want to try your luck panning for the shiny stuff.
North Dakota: See super-sized sites - You’ll be fascinated by these large metal sculptures as you drive down the Enchanted Highway in Gladstone. The monolithic roadside art includes giant fish, grasshoppers, a tin family and other amusing pieces. Then, take your picture in front of the “World’s Largest Buffalo” monument at Frontier Village in Jamestown. The prairie town features original frontier buildings from around the state, as well as stagecoach and pony rides, which do cost money.
Ohio: Go up, up and away - If you have a military buff or airplane lover in the family, take a trip to Dayton’s National Museum of the United States Air Force to see military aviation at its finest. You’ll find exhibits featuring aircraft from World War II and the Cold War, a space gallery where you can explore a NASA shuttle and much more.
Oklahoma: Take a trip to Totem Pole Park - Visit one of the most extensive and oldest folk art displays in the state at Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park in Foyil. The centerpiece is a 90-foot carved totem pole — the largest on the property.
Oregon: Stop to smell the roses - Stop and smell the roses — literally — at the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. Portland is known as the City of Roses, and you’ll discover why as you walk among more than 10,000 rose plantings in the oldest continuously operated rose test garden in the country.
Pennsylvania: Take a covered bridge tour - See Pennsylvania’s iconic covered bridges for yourself on a self-guided tour. Although they’re found throughout the state, it’s best to start in Lancaster County, Lehigh Valley or Bucks County. You can download a tour online.
Rhode Island: Experience fire, water and beauty - Fire and water meet in dramatic fashion in Providence. At WaterFire, fire performers tend to roughly 100 large bonfires on river platforms, keeping them burning until late at night. Dates for 2018 won’t be posted until spring, but you can expect events to start in April and run through early November.
South Carolina: Remember baseball greats - Stop by the home of a baseball icon at the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library in Greenville. The free museum houses artifacts associated with Shoeless Joe’s career and life.
South Dakota: Step Into a storybook - Bring the kids or unleash your own inner child at Storybook Island in Rapid City. The free theme park features favorite children’s storybook characters and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cruise down the 22-mile Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, which is particularly beautiful when decked out in autumn foliage. You’ll probably recognize the canyon from the film “Dances With Wolves.”
Tennessee: Dance down Honky Tonk Highway - If you’re looking for free things to do in Tennessee, don’t forget about the Music City. Head to Nashville to take advantage of free live music throughout the year and drive down the Honky Tonk Highway — also known as the Broadway Historic District. You can pop into cover-free juke joints and bars.
Texas: Go bat watching - Mexican free-tailed bats are the state’s official flying mammal, and you can watch them emerge from their colonies at sunset, if you know where to look. Head to the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston or San Antonio’s Camden Street Bridge to see these animals fly for free.
Utah: Get out of this world - You can check out free, mind-blowing exhibits at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. Marvel at Newton’s Daydream, a two-story, audio-kinetic maze sculpture featuring moving balls and instruments.
Vermont: Taste maple syrup - Don’t leave Vermont without sampling some authentic maple syrup. You’ll find plenty of maple farms in the Green Mountain State, and some of them offer free tastings. At Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, for example, you can get free admission and try four grades of pure Vermont maple syrup.
Virginia: Check out Mount Trashmore - Landfills don’t usually make the list of must-see sites. If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, however, you should definitely stop by Mount Trashmore. Created from an abandoned landfill, this unique, 165-acre spot features picnic areas, playgrounds and free equipment rentals.
Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.
West Virginia: See Civil War sites - If you want to see some of the most historic sites, visit a Civil War battle site at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville. Hike trails through the battlefield and check out breathtaking views of the Gauley River.
Wisconsin: Scope some concrete art - Some people take a vacation to get away from concrete, but the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips is a must-see spot. Named one of Wisconsin’s top seven man-made wonders by Travel Wisconsin, the park holds more than 200 concrete works by folk artist Fred Smith.
Wyoming: Escape to Medicine Mountain - Hike up Medicine Mountain to see the mesmerizing Medicine Wheel. This sacred Native American archaeological site features 28 radial rows of rocks that form a circular pattern of stones.
Washington, D.C.: Stop by the Smithsonian - Don’t miss any of the free things to do in Washington, D.C. Aside from touring the White House and other free monuments, you can check out more than 1,500 animals at the National Zoo and millions of artifacts at the National Museum of Natural History. Entrance to all Smithsonian museums is free, so you’ll never run out of things to do or see in our nation’s capital.
