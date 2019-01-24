Sigrid Layne, a furloughed federal worker, expressed her concerns during what she's calling desperate times.

Her biggest concern after being furloughed and not receiving a paycheck is the possibility of losing her home after not being able to pay the mortgage on her new home, CBS News reports.

"As of today, I have a dollar and six cents in my bank account," Layne said. "It's very terrifying when you look at your bank account, you have no money coming in, you don't know when you're going to get your next paycheck, and you're like, 'What do I do?'"

Layne says she has been doing everything she can so far, getting groceries at food banks and selling her things for money.

"Anything that I can sell that anybody would want to buy because, as I said, I have not been able to get another job," Layne said. "If someone wants to buy it, they can buy it. That's just how desperate I am."

