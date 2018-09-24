Will Jon Snow (Kit Harington) survive until the end of 'Game of Thrones?' Harington isn't saying.

Helen Sloan, HBO

Winter is coming for all "Game of Thrones" buffs.

As fans (not so) patiently wait for the eighth and final season to premiere in 2019, HBO announced Monday that several iconic sets in Northern Ireland featured in the Emmy Award-winning series will be transformed into tourist attractions next year.

“HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the 'Game of Thrones' creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person,” said Jeff Peters, vice president of HBO licensing & retail.

The experience, dubbed the Game of Thrones Legacy attractions, may include the picturesque sets of Winterfell (home to the Starks), Castle Black (the headquarters of the Night's Watch) and King's Landing (the capital where Cersei Lannister and, more importantly, the Iron Throne reside).

Related: Most popular 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

'Game of Thrones'

HBO

In addition to exploring the locations, the attraction will give visitors an up close and personal look at costumes, props, weapons and other production materials. HBO added that a formal tour of Linen Mill Studios will display contents from all seasons and settings.

Are you a fan of dragons, White Walkers and magic? The unique experience will have that covered too with "state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials, which will showcase some of the digital wizardry the series is known for," according to HBO.

More: HBO hints at 'Game of Thrones' return date, sets plans for 'Deadwood' movie

'Game of Thrones'

HBO

"While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros,” said John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI.

The network promised the sets will be "on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen," and judging by past seasons of "Game of Thrones," HBO has shown they are capable of going "wilding."

Filming for the final season has ended, and the attraction is scheduled to open in 2019.

More: George R.R. Martin reveals inspiration behind killing of 'Game of Thrones' characters

Popular Game of Thrones filming locations

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com