A record crowd of 75,000 were in attendance at Stagecoach on Sunday night, but none of them had more fun than Garth Brooks did on stage.

Brooks, with some help from wife and fellow member of country music royalty Trisha Yearwood, made his long-awaited appearance at Stagecoach, and he didn’t disappoint. In return, the Stagecoach crowd didn’t disappoint him.

In a one-on-one interview with The Desert Sun about three hours before the performance, Brooks called Stagecoach “The coolest outdoor festival there is” and said that Yearwood told him after she played in 2008 that he was going to love it.

“She said it’s going to be a sea of people, a sea of love and what will kill you, and try not to cry, is when they are all singing your stuff back to you. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Brooks said.

Well, he barely had to wait. His second song of the night, Two of a Kind Working on a Full House, had a small moment where he let the crowd take over. That prompted him to say to the crowd “Oh you guys came here to sing?” His third song “Two Pina Coladas” turned into a full-fledged singalong as 75,000 voices cut through the wind and dust blowing through the same polo field that hosted Beyoncé and Co. last week at Coachella.

Brooks told the crowd “I’ve only been here 10 minutes and I can already tell it took way too long to get here.” He explained before the show that he had been asked to perform by the organizers of Stagecoach every year since its inception in 2007, but he’s been busy either raising his children or touring every year until now.

After another full-crowd singalong during the song The River, the emotion got to him.

He paused, stared at the masses of people, soaked in the moment, moved his famous headset microphone away from his mouth and shouted “Yeahhhhhhhhh!” at the top of his lungs. “I know you’ve been here for three days, but you’re gonna be here all night long."

And he was off and running. A full two-hour set. Rolling through his hits. Or Thunder Roll-ing through his hits, if you will.

After his ninth song Ask Me How I Know he brought out Yearwood. She had the crowd roaring and singing along during her hits XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl) and How Do I Live and She’s in Love with the Boy.

She told The Desert Sun before the show that she can’t believe how much the concert has changed since she was here in 2008.

“Usually when a festival becomes this big and some of the smallness goes out the window you kind of wish it was the way it used to be, but that’s not how I feel about Stagecoach,” she said. “It’s almost like as it’s gotten bigger, it’s gotten better.”

And it may never have been bigger or better than Sunday night. Garth’s night. And he still had a lot left in the tank.

He came back on stage and delivered the moment of the night: 75,000 people joining in unison to sing his biggest hit Friends in Low Places. It was epic. Every man, woman and child sang along and the whole field at the Empire Polo Grounds reached a goosebump-inducing crescendo every time it came to the “O-O-A-sis” part of the song. He even played the rarely heard third verse that includes lyrics that make it unfit for the radio.

He then followed up with the touching ballad The Dance, after which he took some time to honor the more than 600 people in attendance who lost loved ones or were in attendance and survived the country music concert in Las Vegas last year.

“Welcome to the healing process. Welcome back to music and welcome back to love,” he said before leaving the stage.

He returned to the stage for a whopping six-song encore which included bringing out Lee Brice who had played on the same stage just before Brooks to sing More Than a Memory, a song written by Brice.

Brooks fully soaked in the moment, not wanting to leave the stage, just like he said he would in that pre-concert interview. Brooks has played in front of huge crowd before, at places like Central Park or at President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration festivities, but he said this was going to be a big moment for him.

“The main thing is this, if it’s five people or 500 it’s still about connecting one-on-one. It just always is. You are lucky to step out in front of crowds of size, but what I have found is the larger the size the more they act as one, which is weird but it’s fabulous,” he said. “Because you can get the left side going against the right side and if you can get these people playing with each other then, game on! It’s going to be fun.”

Brooks’ game plan was to dig in and make a meal out of his Stagecoach moment.

“This kind of set up is an artist’s dream. Because what you’re gonna do is you’re gonna have a fork in both hands and you’re just going to start eating just as fast as you can,” he said. “It’s going to be great. They have a curfew, they have a time limit, but for what these people have been through the last three days we’re going to be on as long as they want us to be.”

True to his word. On a windy Sunday night at Stagecoach, Brooks ate and ate and ate and didn’t leave anything on his plate.

