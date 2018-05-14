Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City.

Tensions remain high in Israel and the Palestinian territories Tuesday, a day after more than 50 Palestinians were killed in protests as Israel celebrated the U.S. Embassy's contentious move to Jerusalem. The protests, which have been taking place for weeks along the Gaza border, reached a violent apex Monday as Israel also marked 70 years since the Jewish nation was established. Palestinians annually mark their resulting displacement on Nakba Day, or the Day of Catastrophe, on May 15. The Palestine Liberation Organization has called a general strike across the West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday in response to the protest deaths.

In Pennsylvania’s redrawn 7th Congressional District, Democrats have a prime opportunity to flip a seat now in GOP hands. But it's not clear the party will unite around the nominee who emerges Tuesday because a leading Democratic contender is John Morganelli, an immigration hardliner who opposes abortion and once wanted to serve in the Trump administration. Morganelli said he is not too conservative, arguing that his record has been exaggerated. Two other leading contenders are Greg Edwards, a progressive pastor endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Susan Wild, the former Allentown city solicitor who has been endorsed by Emily’s List.

Arlington, Va. is the nation’s fittest city, with Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., close behind, according to a study released Tuesday. The annual fitness index of the American College of Sports Medicine used indicators such as exercise, nutrition, chronic disease, smoking, mental health, and access to parks and public transportation. Arlington cinched the top spot in part thanks to the lowest smoking rate in the country — 5.9% — and a high number of farmers' markets and well-funded parks, according to the data. The index for the first time ranked the 100 largest cities, instead of the 50 largest metropolitan areas.

On Tuesday, millions around the world are preparing for Ramadan, an Islamic holy time when Muslims fast and pray to grow closer to Allah. Ramadan, which can last between 29 and 30 days, is ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims are asked to abstain from sex, smoking, swearing, arguments or gossip. Pregnant, breastfeeding and menstruating women are exempt from the fast — children, the elderly and the ill also are not required to participate. While dates vary each year, Ramadan in 2018 begins on the evening of May 15 in many Arab countries, the United States and Europe. Fasting will begin on May 16 — the last 10 nights are considered a time of intense worship. To commemorate the month-long holiday, some worshipers are coming up with new ways to spread the festive cheer.

Some of the most consequential minutes of the NBA season will occur Tuesday night in Chicago, far away from an actual basketball court. It’s the NBA’s annual draft lottery, where the worst teams find out their drafting slot ahead of the June draft. We recently unveiled our first mock draft, but will offer a fresh version Wednesday morning once the lottery is determined. It’s unlikely, but the Boston Celtics, who trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the East finals, could get another high lottery selection if the ping pong balls bounce their way. It’s also possible the Cavs land the No. 1 pick, thus helping their chances of appeasing LeBron James as he approaches free agency.

