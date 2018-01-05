A commercial for a Republican candidate in Georgia's gubernatorial race — which features the politician holding a shotgun while seated next to a teenage boy — is drawing condemnation for what critics see as a casual attitude toward gun violence.

WXIA-TV, Atlanta, said that the station received many complaints about the ad, including viewers who called it "offensive" and demanded it be taken off the air.

In the ad, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp sits with a double-barrel shotgun, which he appears to be cleaning as he holds it across his lap with the action open. Seated next to Kemp is "Jake," a young man interested in one of Kemp's daughter's.

Kemp asks Jake the two keys to dating one of his daughters. "Respect, and a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment," Jake responds as Kemp pops the break-action closed with a click.

"We're gonna get along just fine," Kemp says with a smile, the shotgun aimed roughly at Jake's midsection.

Although the ad was intended to be humorous, many viewers were upset by the casual use of the shotgun.

According to WXIA, one viewer said the commercial "invites violence against unarmed people and somehow justifies using firearms in a totally unwarranted situation."

"I am a conservative who believes in the 2nd amendment but this commercial makes me want to vote for the other side," another viewer told the station.

WXIA said Federal Communications Commission rules prohibit the station from stopping the ads, because a "station is also prohibited from rejecting a political ad from a candidate, despite its content."

"Brian Kemp is a conservative. Get over it," said Kemp for Governor spokesman Ryan Mahoney when asked about the complaints the ad had generated. "He loves his daughters, values our 2nd Amendment rights, and will be an unapologetic fighter for our families as Georgia’s next governor."

Kemp is one of seven Republicans running to replace Gov. Nathan Deal.

I'm a conservative businessman with a 4-Point Plan to put hardworking Georgians first. I'm also the proud father of 3 teenage girls. Here's the thing: If you want to date one of my daughters, you better have respect for women & a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dQvvfk06Rh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 27, 2018

Here is sample of some of the negative reaction the commercial received on Twitter:

2 many gun owners (not those I respect) are like this. They treat guns like toys & dont abide by the 2 fundamental rules of gun safety:



1. Treating ALL guns as loaded, even if you think they arent.

2. NEVER point a gun at something u dont plan 2 shoot. https://t.co/4xCiMTxe3u — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 30, 2018

In an ad showcasing his qualifications to serve as Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp threaten to shoot a teenage boy if he tries to have sex with his daughters. This recurring and uniquely American “joke” is tiresome. https://t.co/kDVRsUasfE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 28, 2018

Making light out of gun violence is downright WRONG and this candidate should be ashamed of himself and this ad. https://t.co/AGeWbIt0oj — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) May 1, 2018

What the heck is wrong with you @BrianKempGA? As veterans, many of us have had to fire a weapon at another person. It is no joke. Nor is the idea of shooting High School kids, especially now. Yet, you joke about both.



Take this garbage off the air.

https://t.co/2fC7BLQRox — VoteVets (@votevets) May 1, 2018

But the commercial also had some supporters:

The liberal reaction to Brian Kemp's TV ad probably assures him a spot in the runoff against Casey Cagle. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 1, 2018

