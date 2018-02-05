As far as Google is concerned, there’s no place like home.

Ahead of its I/O Developer conference next week, Google announced that its artificial-intelligent-fused Google Assistant is now connected to more than 5,000 devices in the home, up from 1500 in January.

The idea is that you'll be able to summon the Google Assistant and issue voice commands, to preheat the oven, see who is at your front door, dim the lights. The list of cloud-connected smart home products where the Google Assistant has an increased presence includes cameras, thermostats, security systems, vacuums, washers, and air conditioners.

Of course, with the smart home rapidly emerging as one of the next key battlegrounds for tech. this very same vision is being laid out by Amazon with Alexa, Apple through HomeKit and Siri, Microsoft with Cortana, and Samsung via SmartThings and Bixby.

All these companies still must persuade consumers that they need to buy a connected washer, AC or even smart bulbs, not the easiest task.

Setting up myriad smart home devices is still more complicated than it needs to be.

And the public may also understandably be reticent, especially with all the high profile data breaches, to have the leaders of tech, and their partners, compile data on everything there is to know about the devices that you own, and how you and your family interact with such products.

Google’s vice president for product and design for the Google Assistant Nick Fox, says that Google doesn’t share Google Assistant data with partners or advertisers.

Google looks to make a big splash at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, touting the Google Assistant. It's advertising Google on the Las Vegas Monorail.

Jefferson Graham / USA TODAY

Google announced that the Google Assistant will turn up on Dish Hopper set-top boxes, later this month, and listed numerous other partners who will add or expand the Assistant, a list that includes Logitech Harmony remote controls, smart lights from ADT, Xiaomi, and IKEA, window treatments from Hunter Douglas, air conditioners and humidifiers from Hisense, televisions and other appliances from LG, and security cameras, alarms and door locks, from Arlo, ADT, First Alert, Vivint, August, Schlage, and Panasonic.

It is very likely other Google make other announcements around its AI-assistant during the I/O conference next week.

