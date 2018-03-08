Kick Axe is a new axe-throwing venue in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

NEW YORK--Dana Koenitzer has been to team-building events for her job. But she’s never been to one like this.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Koenitzer was in a cage in Brooklyn with her co-workers with an axe to grind, so to speak. The team building exercise involved throwing axes at what looked like a dart board.

This is the latest version of throwing darts. But instead of darts, people are throwing axes. And venues such as Kick Axe in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn are providing instructors and cages with many rules (i.e., you can’t be drunk while throwing axes.)

Kick Axe was founded by Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, a former math teacher. Flesher-Sonnier opened the Escape Room in Washington, D.C., a venue filled with puzzles before getting into the axe-throwing business.

She learned about axe-throwing in Canada and thought she could make the concept work in the USA.

“I thought I would be able to improve on the entire experience,” she says. “I wanted to make it something people could do for a night out for a bachelor party or team-building. It's a lot of fun and it's a good release."

Several axe-throwing venues have opened up across the country including Pine and Iron in Hartford, Connecticut. Some resorts are also offering lessons to guests, including the Silvies Valley Ranch in Oregon.

Kick Axe in Brooklyn has become one of the most popular activities on the trip-planning and booking site WhatShouldWeDo.com, which helps travelers experience New York City as a local.

On this Thursday night at Kick Axe, every cage is filled with groups of people. When not throwing axes, they were mingling over beer and pizza.

The venue also offers a lounge with a bar and an outdoor area for drinking al fresco.

Koenitzer admits that she was scared when she arrived at Kick Axe.

“It’s something new. I don’t get to throw axes very often,” she says.

Her co-worker Zim Seferi, was slightly more excited than she was at first.

“It’s an adrenaline rush,” he says after throwing a few axes.

Participants earn points for getting to or close to the bullseye and they can turn it into a game between teams.

The axe are sharp and heavy, but Koenitzer got over her fear after a few shots.

“I thought, lumberjacks can do it, why can’t I?” she says.

She didn’t get the bullseye but she did not mind. “After a few shots, I got better,” she says.

Serveral “Axperts” are on hand to give lessons and monitor the groups.

Axpert Roland Zilberman accidentally got into the business. He saw an advertisement for the job on Craig’s List.

“I was thinking it looks promising but I was also thinking it looks too good to be true,” he says.

It turned out to be true and an interesting career choice. Zilberman had no prior experience with axe-throwing but he quickly picked up on the rules through many lessons to prepare him for the job.

“Like anything else," he says. "practice makes perfect."

