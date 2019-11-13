ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — First – the good news: The number of reported hate crimes dipped last year. The FBI keeps track, and 59 fewer hate crimes were reported in 2018 than in 2017.

Now – the bad news: There were more hate crimes against people. That means these crimes were, on average, more violent. For 2018, the FBI compiled reports of 5,556 hate crimes against people compared to 5,084 in 2017. That’s a 16-year high.

In 2018, 46 percent of hate crimes against people were classified as ‘intimidation.’ Thirty-four percent were ‘simple assault.’ Eighteen point four percent were ‘aggravated assault’

There were also 24 murders and 22 rapes classified as hate crimes.

You can read the entire 2018 FBI Hate Crimes Report below.

Crimes reported to the FBI involve those motivated by biases based on race, gender, gender identity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, and ethnicity. The victim of a hate crime may be an individual, a business/financial institution, a government entity, a religious organization, or society/public as a whole.

