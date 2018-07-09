Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are saying "Auf Wiedersehen" to "Project Runway" after 16 seasons.

They're developing a new fashion series for Amazon, which plans to sell clothes featured on the new reality project.

Amazon provided few details, except to say the series will be available globally, in 200 countries and territories, and promises a "fresh take" that will "continue the stars' commitment to making fashion accessible to a wide audience." 

"Runway," which has aired on Lifetime since 2009, is returning to its original network, NBC-owned Bravo next year – without two key stars – after its owner, Weinstein Co., was sold. 

In a statement, Klum described "Runway" as a show she was "honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers," she said. "I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over.” 

Gunn also said he was "grateful" for the show's influence in his career.

"I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena," he said. "I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

