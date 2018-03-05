Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of Princess Margaret in the new season of 'The Crown.'

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE

Perhaps the head that wears the crown is heavy, but we presume the hearts of those joining The Crown are light.

Neftlix announced Thursday that Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Fight Club) and Jason Watkins (Trollied and W1A) will join the cast for Season 3 of its series inspired by Britain's royal family.

Bonham Carter takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, from Vanessa Kirby. Watkins will play Britain's former prime minister, Harold Wilson.

The Crown has recently emerged from a cloud of controversy, as it was revealed its former female lead Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons, made less than Prince Philip, Matt Smith. Bringing order to the kingdom, executive producer Suzanne Mackie vowed that going forward "no one makes more than the queen."

When Season 3 kicks off in 2019, Smith's role will be performed by Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman will play his royal the queen.

More: Alicia Keys calls out Netflix for 'Crown' pay gap: 'The queens are gonna get their paper'

More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: What we know and what we don't know

Queen Elizabeth, 91, marks 65 years on the throne Queen Elizabeth, seen here during Easter festivities at Windsor Castle on April 16, 2017, marked her 91st birthday on April 21. 01 / 65 Queen Elizabeth, seen here during Easter festivities at Windsor Castle on April 16, 2017, marked her 91st birthday on April 21. 01 / 65

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com