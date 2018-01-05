DES MOINES — An Iowa nursing home where three residents allegedly died after separate incidents of neglect has been hit with $45,750 in state fines.

The Casa de Paz care facility, home to 56 elderly and disabled Iowans, is accused of employing incompetent caregivers, neglecting residents with life-threatening conditions and denying residents their pain medication.

The sanctions are based on state inspections that took place between December of last year and March of this year at the Sioux City facility.

According to the written reports of the inspectors, staff at the home failed to adequately assess a male resident who had exhibited signs of respiratory distress in the 12 hours leading to his death.

The home also is accused of failing to monitor another male resident as ordered by the man’s physician, although the man had complained of feeling poorly and was calling out “Help me!” to the staff. The man’s physician assistant told inspectors it was hard to say whether the staff’s inattention contributed to the resident’s death but said that it might have.

A third resident died a few weeks after being admitted to the home because of back surgery. That resident’s doctor told inspectors that while the home’s failure to assess his patient's condition or provide pain medication was a concern, the man probably would have died anyway.

More: Woman known for beauty suffers horrific death at nursing home

More: Woman was outside nursing home 8 hours before dying in cold

Inspectors reported that while they were in the facility, residents’ call lights went unanswered for up to 33 minutes.

One tearful resident allegedly told inspectors she had been left sitting in urine for an hour, saying it made her feel “like a piece of nothing.”

The staff also is accused of failing to diagnose and treat a resident who sustained a broken arm in a fall at the facility. The break was diagnosed and the woman’s arm was placed in a cast only when she was taken to a physician’s clinic for a different medical issue two days after she fell.

The clinic’s nurse said that when the resident arrived, her arm was extremely swollen and obviously injured. A few months later, the same resident contracted sepsis, a life-threatening infection that the nurse said could have been avoided had the home properly assessed the woman’s condition.

Inspectors also allege that when a resident was transferred to a hospital, he arrived with his clothing soaked in urine; his catheter alarm was sounding; his wound dressings were out of date and leaking; and the bag used to capture his urine contained 27 ounces of fluid.

A former Casa de Paz nurse who admitted failing to treat a resident’s wounds later told inspectors the facility had been short-staffed. She alleged the home’s administrator instructed her to write in the patients’ file that treatments had been provided even if they had not — an allegation the administrator denied when speaking to inspectors.

The $45,750 in state fines are being held in suspension, which typically means the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services intends to impose a penalty for the same violations.

Casa de Paz has the worst possible overall rating — a single star on a scale of one to five stars — in the federal government’s online compendium of nursing home scores.

Last year, CMS fined Casa de Paz a total of $121,151 and temporarily suspended Medicaid payments to the home.

In June, the home was cited for failing to provide a resident with prescribed pain medication. A month later, the home was cited for failure to treat bed sores and failure to treat a resident who was later hospitalized with severe sepsis.

In September 2017, the home was cited after a resident was given a suspected overdose of a highly concentrated drug used to control seizures. The aide who administered the drug told inspectors she was unsure how to accurately measure the liquid drug and had guessed at the amount she provided.

Casa de Paz is managed by Trillium Health Care, a company that manages 20 other Iowa care facilities and is run by CEO Richard T. Mason of Sarasota, Florida.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com