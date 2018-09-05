Today's deals are great for a home cook.

Happy Hump Day! It's the middle of the week, but I genuinely believed it was Friday (whomp, whomp). To calm my woes, I usually tend to do some online shopping, and looking forward to my packages being delivered definitely helps get me through the week. Right now, Amazon has some great deals and price drops on products that are perfect for a home chef like me, as well as a few other great products to have around the house. With cult favorites like the Instant Pot and Dash Egg Cooker on sale, you really can't go wrong.

1. This Dyson vacuum is perfect for spring cleaning

As the weather warms up and dirt is constantly being dragged into the house, you're going to want a powerful vacuum to clean it all up. The cordless Dyson V7 Motorhead is a powerful one that will get the job done and then some. With 30 minutes of continuous run time, this model also transforms easily into a handheld vacuum and come with loads of attachments to get into the smallest of spaces. Typically, it goes for a whopping $323, but right now you can get it for just $250.

Get the Dyson V7 Motorhead for $250 and save $73

2. This upgraded Instant Pot is still at its lowest price ever

Everybody loves the Instant Pot. This incredible kitchen gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, making it the only cooking device you'll (probably) ever need. The upgraded Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 pressure cooker has been on sale for $110 for the past week, but it dropped in price another $10 and is now the same price as the most popular Instant Pot model that has fewer features. The new central dial is really easy to use, and there are other new features like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button that makes cooking with it even easier.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.96 and save $50

3. This wireless charging pad boosts your phone battery faster

Waiting for your phone to charge can be frustrating, but this fast-charging wireless pad from Anker is here to make things easier. Using WaveBoost technology, this pad will charge the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships up to 30% faster than a regular charging cable. Right now, it's 30% off when you use the code "ANKER254." Plus, it can even charge through cases and has a cooling system so your phone won't overheat.

Get the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $31.99 and save $14 with the code "ANKER254"

4. The best affordable robot vacuum is at a crazy low price

Robot vacuums save time and allow you to check off one more thing on your to-do list without lifting a finger. Although they don't pick up everything, these handy bots can keep floors tidy in between deep cleanings, which means less vacuuming for you. The iLife A4S is the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested because it kept up with the more expensive models. It does take a bit more time to clean a room, but it'll get the job done when you run it before you leave the house.

The A4S originally cost $250 and now typically goes for $200. Right now, however, you can use the code "DEARMOM7" to get the A4S for $149. This is the lowest price we've seen since 2017 and it makes a great gift for Mother's Day (hint, hint).

Get the iLife A4S Robot Vacuum for $148.95 and save $47 with the code "DEARMOM7"

5. This egg cooker will change the way you make breakfast

Whether you like your eggs hard boiled, scrambled, or poached, this egg cooker from Dash will save you time and can probably prepare them better than you. One of our editors has had this device for years. She loves that she no longer screws up hard boiled eggs and that it frees up space on her stove, so she can whip up other breakfast essentials simultaneously. Right now, you can get it in white for its lowest price ever.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $17.82 and save $5

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

