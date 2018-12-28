— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

I love scoring an amazing bargain, and I imagine if you're here now, you and I have that in common. You probably also know how hard it can be to resist a good bargain even when it's for something you don't particularly want or need. The worst, though, is when you find a bargain on a product that sounds great but turns out to be total garbage when you get it home.

That's where Reviewed comes in. We've devoted our professional lives to helping you avoid buying bad stuff by testing everything you could possibly need, from vacuums and fridges to headphones and laptops to kitchen appliances and toiletries. Armed with that knowledge, I sift through the thousands on deals out there to find only the best opportunities for you to save on awesome stuff. Here are the best finds on Amazon, and the best sales happening at other retailers, this Friday:

Bring Alexa into your home at a discount

Save money on the Echo you've been wanting anyway.

Amazon

The new Echo Dot is one of the most popular things our readers bought in 2018, and at this awesome sale price it's easy to see why. It's currently out of stock until January 15, but you can still order one for this crazy discount now. And if you want an Echo that's a bit more powerful and sounds a lot better, the 3rd-gen. Echo is also on sale! It's perfect for a larger room, especially if you want to use it for music.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen.)—$29.99 (Save $20) : This is one of the most popular items of the year, and it's still 40% off.

: This is one of the most popular items of the year, and it's still 40% off. Amazon Echo—$69.99 (Save $30): The full-size Echo sounds so much better than the Dot, and it's 30% off right now too.

Pick up a powerful, portable charger

This charger is so powerful you can use it to juice up your laptop.

Anker

Nothing's worse than the dreaded "your battery is at 20%, would you like to turn on low power mode?" message (paraphrased, of course). If you love using your phone but hate the idea of killing your battery because you're killing time, get this portable charger. Why? It can charge an iPhone 6S NINE TIMES. That's insane.

There are certainly more affordable options out there, but you'll only get one, maybe two, charges out of them before they need to be recharged themselves. This high-capacity charger can offer you piece of mind for the whole week, and with our coupon code, you can get it for a great discount.

Anker Powercore+ 26800 Portable Battery—$69.59 (Save $17.40) with the code "XMAS2019"

Bring the party wherever you go

A portable speaker comes in handy more often than you might think.

Anker

Bluetooth speakers are on my list of "I don't really need one, but wouldn't it be nice if..." and I'm not the only one who feels this way. Because they're not a necessity, it's best to wait for a good sale to pick one up. Right now, we have two exclusive deals on the Soundcore and a 2-pack of Soundcore Mini Bluetooth speakers from Anker.

They blend quality and affordability for an all-around solid product. They're not going to deliver Sonos-level quality, but for an impromptu picnic dance party or some mellow tunes when you're lounging poolside this summer? They're just right.

Stock up on great reads for your Kindle

A great gift for any reader.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If you're starting your 2019 reading list, this is a great time to get some of the books you're dying to check out for less. Get best-selling titles like BirdBox and The Beekeeper's Promise for less than $5 to read on your Kindle. Since they're delivered instantly, you can get a head start on your 2019 reading goals too.

Shop Kindle Deals

Add some style with fairy lights

Bring some whimsy to your home, inside and out.

TaoTronics

We scored exclusive deals on the most popular fairy lights you can buy. I have three sets strung up around my home that add a lovely touch of whimsy and romance. They come with a remote and you can chose how bright they are, how they flash or fade in and out (or remain steady). And if you want to use them with a smart plug, it totally works!

The outdoor lights are great if you love the look of Edison bulbs, but hate the price tag that comes with them. They're designed to endure bad weather, but don't have a remote.

Don't miss these other awesome sales

Barnes & Noble

Get a head start on your New Year’s resolution to read more in 2019. Barnes & Noble is offering 15% off online orders over $50 now through Dec. 27. Just use the coupon code “JUST4U” at checkout, and you can get a little price break on all the books you’ve been meaning to read. Sadly, this sale does not include the Noon, e-books, gift cards, or LEGO toys. But everything else is fair game!

Save 15% on all purchases over $50 at Barnes & Noble with the code "JUST4U"

Best Buy

You can find all sorts of year-end savings at Best Buy, starting with 40% off clearance and open-box items. They've also still got discounts on Beats headphones and Apple Watches as well as sales on Samsung smartphones, smart devices, cameras, laptops, and of course TVs.

Shop Best Buy's sales

Houzz

If you've wanted to upgrade or completely overhaul your home in 2019, the Houzz year-end sale is a great way to get an early start. You'll find discounts up to 75% in virtually every category, from rugs and bar stool, or kitchen and bathroom, and more. We're especially into these gorgeous gray midcentury modern dining chairs. They comes as a set of 2, and they're $100 less than usual right now.

Shop the Houzz Year-End sale

JC Penney

While most retailers are discounting their clearance and sale items, JC Penney is serving up sitewide savings. you can use the code "SALE4" to get 20% off your purchase in stores or online through the end of the year. And if you spend $100 or more online, you'll get 25% off! If you fill your cart and you're just shy of the $100 mark, it might make sense to add one or two more items to get that extra discount. You'll also find up to 70% off on winter gear from name brands like Nike and Levi's.

Save up to 25% on your entire purchase at JC Penney with the code "SALE4"

Kate Spade

Kate Spade is taking an extra 40% off sale now through Jan. 2, meaning you can save up to 60% on accessories and jewelry from the iconic designer. Just enter the code "MOREEXTRA" at checkout to see the discount on your order.

Save an extra 40% on Kate Spade sale with the code "MOREEXTRA"

Kohl's

Kohl's is offering up to 70% off clearance through the end if the year. They're even adding new items to the clearance section daily, including everything from men's and women's fashion to kids' clothes and home decor and more.

Shop the Kohl's After Christmas sale

Macy's

You can find a smattering of awesome sales from Macy's right now, starting with a sitewide discount of 20% off with the code "JOY" (some departments are oly eligible for 15% off). Or, if you spend at least $25, you can get $10 off your purchase with the code "JOY25" so try both codes and see which one gives you bigger savings before you click that buy button. You'll also find discounts on underwear, bedding, mattresses, and select Nike apparel.

Shop the Macy's sales

Madewell

Madewell is taking 40% off all sale items when you enter the code "GOBIG" at checkout.

Save 40% on sale at Madewell with the code "GOBIG"

Nordstrom

The best place to shop if you love fashion is having a huge sale to end 2018 on a great note. Right now you can find amazing deals on men's, women's and kid's sale items. They've discounted their already-discounted apparel up to 50%, making it an amazing opportunity to spend your gift cards or splurge on something for that New Year's Eve party.

Shop Nordstrom's sale

Sephora

You can save an extra 25% with the code "TWENTYOFF" to score savings on gift sets (especially great if you need some belated presents) and plenty of other awesome health and beauty items through Jan. 1. To access the sale, you need to be a Beauty Insider, but it's free to sign up and will give you an early start on any future sales Sephora runs.

Shop Sephora's sale section and save an extra 20% with the code "TWENTYOFF"

Target

Right now, you can save 50% on clearance items in virtually every category from Christmas decor (shocker) to clothing to toys to health and beauty. We're especially excited about an 8-quart Instant Pot for $90 (36% off) and a Melissa & Doug One Stop Shop Playset for $90 (50% off), and They're also discounting party games 20%, and you can find discounts of up to 25% on home storage solutions.

Shop Target's sales

Walmart

Much like Amazon, you can always find something on sale at Walmart. Right now, it's a great time to stock up on super low-priced holiday decor for next year, as they've discounted all holiday decor up to 50% off. And like many other retailers are doing, Walmart's also taking up to half off their clearance items in every department, including toys and clothing.

Shop Walmart's sales

Wayfair

Without a doubt, Wayfair is one of the most popular places to buy furniture online, and right now you can find up to 75% off clearance, 70% off holiday decor, and more.

Shop Wayfair's end of year sales

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.