DALLAS — The Diocese of Dallas is not the only diocese in the state releasing once-secret files on priests who have had credible allegations of sexually assaulting children.

Below are links to the other 14 Texas dioceses who reported their own list of pedophile priests online Thursday.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth has had its list on-line since 2007.

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Archdiocese of San Antonio

Diocese of Austin

Diocese of Amarillo

Diocese of Beaumont

Diocese of Brownsville

Diocese of Corpus Christi

Diocese of Dallas

Diocese of El Paso

Diocese of Fort Worth

Diocese of Laredo

Diocese of Lubbock

Diocese of Tyler

Diocese of Victoria

Diocese of San Angelo