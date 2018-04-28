North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) gestures next to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (right) as they pose for a photo during the Inter-Korean summit in the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom.

Korea Summit Press Pool, AFP/Getty Images

North Korea pledges denuclearization, but skepticism abounds

North Korea's pledge to shutter its nuclear test facility next month and allow unprecedented access to the site drew praise — and skepticism — from experts who cite Kim Jong Un's history of bait and switch on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. "History cries out for us to be skeptical," said Harry Kazianis, defense studies director at the Center for the National Interest. Republicans and Democrats on intelligence committees warned, too, that President Trump needs to be cautious about talks with the dictator. “We need to be very skeptical,’’ said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. Plans are underway for Trump to meet with Kim, but the timing and location for the meeting aren't finalized.

Comedian Michelle Wolf tears into Sarah Huckabee Sanders at correspondents' dinner

Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner to represent the Trump administration. She ended up with a front-row seat to her own roasting, courtesy of comedian Michelle Wolf. The evening typically includes playful roasts of the president. Wolf, however, held nothing back. "She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye," Wolf said of Sanders, the White House spokeswoman. "Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies." Not everyone in the audience appreciated Wolf's humor. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer wrote that the dinner was a "disgrace." President Trump skipped the dinner for the second year in a row, instead holding a rally in Washington, Mich.

Trump: Democrat should resign after VA pick's reputation 'shattered'

President Trump called for a high-ranking Democratic lawmaker to resign Saturday after reports that at least one of the accusations that ended his bid to lead Veterans Affairs could be untrue. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson came under harsh criticism after colleagues accused him of improperly dishing out opioids, drinking on the job and crashing a government car while drunk. The accusations were compiled by a Senate committee, and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, the highest-ranking Democrat on it, said the accusations still needed investigating when they were released last week. "Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false," Trump tweeted Saturday, adding that "his reputation has been shattered."

Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

One-handed draft pick makes NFL history

Shaquem Griffin's NFL draft dream came true on Saturday. The Central Florida linebacker was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round, becoming the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era. He will play alongside his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, who was a third-round pick of the team last year and started 11 games at cornerback. Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was 4 because of his amniotic band syndrome, a prenatal condition that caused the hand to be underdeveloped. More from Saturday at the NFL Draft:

An 'Infinity War' blows up box-office records

Avengers: Infinity War flexed its collective superhero muscle and made box-office history, soaring into theaters with a $250 million opening weekend, comScore estimates. It's the biggest opening of all time, smashing the record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened in 2015 with almost $248 million. Marvel's superhero extravaganza earned another $380 million internationally, for a total of $630 million worldwide and a new global record. And if you've seen the film, here's why you shouldn't freak out about that ending (spoilers, obviously).

France's first lady says Melania Trump endures strict security, can't go outside

France's first lady Brigitte Macron said in an interview that Melania Trump is "actually really fun" but that strict security limits her freedom. “She can’t even open a window at the White House," Macron said in an interview published Saturday in Le Monde. "She can’t go outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. I go out every day in Paris.” She also said that Trump "works very hard to hide (her) strong personality" and that people over-interpret Melania's sad appearances in public. During the three-day trip, she and Melania visited the National Gallery of Art while Emmanuel Macron and President Trump held closed-door negotiations.

Read more about Macron's interview with Le Monde here.

This is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com