How do you look divine on a red carpet? According to the stars at Monday's Met Gala carpet, you wear a headpiece.

Regal crowns, elaborate headbands and a papal crown were just some of the accessories seen at the New York fashion event, which had the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Here's a look at the hippest headgear stars wore to the fashion fundraiser

A papal crown.

Rihanna.
Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

An elaborate piece of artwork.

Frances McDormand.
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sarah Jessica Parker.
Neilson Barnard, Getty Images
Rita Ora.
ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra.
Dia Dipasupil, WireImage

A regal tiara.

Mindy Kaling.
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lynda Carter.
ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images

A spiky headband.

Amber Heard attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYAH596
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
SZA.
ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images
Lily Collins.
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Anne Hathaway.
Frazer Harrison, FilmMagic

Netting.

Madonna.
Neilson Barnard, Getty Images
Diane Kruger.
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chain mail.

Olivia Munn.
HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

Something veil-like.

Ariana Grande.
Dia Dipasupil, WireImage
Kate Bosworth.
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kate Upton.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Something simple and gold.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Amanda Seyfried.
HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP/Getty Images

