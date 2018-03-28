Summer, the season of backyard barbecues, neighborhood parties and sipping cocktails on the deck, is just a few months away. And what better way to beat the sizzling hot days — or enjoy gorgeous sunsets on a warm night — than from a swimming pool?

More homeowners are choosing to make room for these private retreats just a few feet from the comforts of home. In 2017, there were 10.4 million residential swimming pools in the United States, according to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals.

Michael Moore, president of Morehead Pools, which has locations in Shreveport, Bossier City and Little Rock, Ark., says that when planning for a pool — an expensive endeavor that requires ongoing maintenance — it’s best to steer clear of the mass-produced kinds and go with something that will fit your needs: “If investing this kind of money in your backyard, it is not right to not have a well thought-out design.”

Taking the plunge

Moore recommends homeowners do their homework before calling a specialist. Knowing what styles are suited to the home’s aesthetics is beneficial when determining a swimming pool’s design.

Most pool companies offer free estimates and will work with homeowners to sketch out a plan before moving ahead with the project. Moore says that custom pool areas can range from $40,000 to $500,000, with many companies assisting with all aspects of projects, including constructing outdoor living areas and covered spaces.

Typically, budgets determine whether a customer chooses an in-ground pool or a less expensive alternative, such as an aboveground or a semi-in-ground pool.

In-ground pools can be customized to include landscape and sundecks.

“For most people, a typical in-ground pool can run between $30,000 and $60,000,” says Brandon Eytcheson, sales manager at Performance Pool and Spa, which has five locations around Minneapolis, Minn.

“Whereas an above-ground pool can cost between $5,000 and $10,000 and a semi-submerged can cost between $10,000 and $20,000.”

But unlike other types, an in-ground pool allows for more customization. There are two basic styles for in-ground pools: sports, which have two shallow ends and a dip in the middle, and diving. Diving pools are heavily regulated and must meet national depth requirements.

After the plans and budget have been finalized, it’s time to move to construction.

Dip into design

Once the ground is broken — which, in many areas of the country, can start at the end of March, weather permitting — it can take three weeks or longer for construction, landscaping and any additional features to be completed.

Cascading fountains are a nice feature to add to a backyard pool.

These extras can include items like massive cascading waterfalls to resort-style tube slides. “I’ve seen people put in things from competitive diving boards to having fountains surrounding the pool ... ridiculous lighting (and) surround sound,” Eytcheson says.

While installing an in-ground pool can add some value to your home, you’re not likely to see a full return on your investment, says Dan Kasper, president of Ament Spas & Pools in St. Cloud, Minn. But it’s an investment your family can enjoy for many summers.

“A pool can be a real asset,” Kasper says. “But make sure you are getting a pool because you want to.”

