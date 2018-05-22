WASHINGTON — Nineteen ultraconservative House Republicans offered a resolution Tuesday directing the attorney general to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged "misconduct at the highest levels" of the FBI and Department of Justice.

The resolution, which expresses a "sense of Congress" and is not legally binding, seeks a special counsel to investigate "how and why the Hillary Clinton probe ended, and how and why the Donald Trump-Russia probe began."

Their action comes as the FBI and DOJ are under increasing attack from President Trump and his allies in Congress for their investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, including possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Democrats have repeatedly charged that Trump and some GOP lawmakers are going after the DOJ and FBI to try to undermine the Russia investigation led by existing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The president and leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress are anxious for Mueller's investigation to end before the November midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress.

The resolution's sponsors, which include leaders of the House Freedom Caucus, are pushing GOP leaders to bring their 12-page resolution to the House floor for a vote.

Their efforts come after 10 months of trying unsuccessfully to persuade the Justice Department to appoint a second special counsel to investigate what the lawmakers charge is bias against Trump and in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The lawmakers say that alleged bias led investigators to go easy on Clinton when they were investigating her use of a private email server while she was secretary of State. In contrast, they say, investigators have used "politically biased, unverified sources" to target members of the Trump campaign as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"I would just like to point out that while many in the media and American public have been trying to bring down the President of the United States without evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia to win election, there is a ton of actual evidence of real misconduct that those same people in the media and American public have been attempting to completely sweep under the rug," said Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who is leading the effort to pass the resolution.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., called the handling of the Clinton and Trump investigations "the scandal of our time, the scandal, perhaps, of our lifetime."

The Department of Justice declined to comment Tuesday.

Any new special counsel would likely fall under the jurisdiction of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who already oversees Mueller. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigations involving Russia's election interference because he served as an adviser to the Trump campaign.

Trump met in the Oval Office on Monday with Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to pressure them to turn over to Congress information about the origins of the FBI investigation into his own campaign.

The meeting ended with an agreement to have the Justice Department's inspector general investigate any "irregularities" in the investigation into the Trump campaign, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump said Tuesday that the meeting was "routine," and that he was simply helping members of Congress get the information they needed for their oversight of the investigation. The FBI has resisted turning over some documents, saying that revealing the sources of their information could jeopardize Mueller's ongoing investigation.

The meeting came a day after Trump demanded that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI spied on his campaign in 2016.

Trump’s demand came in response to a New York Times report that a secret FBI source met with Trump campaign officials several times in 2016. The informant was reportedly working for the FBI as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump said Tuesday that for the FBI to use confidential informants in a presidential campaign would be “unprecedented in the history of our country.”

"A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign. If they had spies in my campaign that would be a disgrace to this country," he said as he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House. "That would be one of the biggest insults anyone has ever seen. That would be very illegal."

But he added, “I hope there weren’t (spies), frankly.”

Trump said White House Chief of Staff John Kelly would mediate the dispute between Congress and the FBI in an attempt to determine what documents can be turned over.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

