Nancy Pelosi wants to be speaker again. And the California Democrat seems pretty certain that will happen.

“We will win. I will run for speaker. I feel confident about it. And my members do, too,” Pelosi told the Boston Globe on Tuesday. Per the Globe, she was in Boston for a fundraiser.

Pelosi’s declaration may be aimed at quelling dissent among House Democrats, many of whom have agitated for new leadership.

Some Democrats say their top ranks in the next Congress should include more moderate voices from America’s heartland, not its East and West coasts, to help the party appeal to blue-collar voters who abandoned them in the 2016 elections. And as a liberal from San Francisco, the 78-year-old Pelosi is an easy and favorite target for Republican attacks.

With Democrats aiming to regain control of the House, other lawmakers are jockeying for a chance to move up — and hinting that Pelosi should cede power.

But Pelosi made it clear on Tuesday that she has no intention of doing that.

“It’s important that it not be five white guys at the table, no offense,” Pelosi said, according to the Globe referring to other congressional leaders and the president. “I have no intention of walking away from that table.”

