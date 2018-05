Naysa Modi from Texas spelled the word triturate correctly.

JACK GRUBER/USA TODAY

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Last year at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Erin Howard misspelled "Klydonograph," a trademarked word meaning "an instrument that makes a photographic record of electric surges in power lines." She started spelling with "c-l-i," and then tied for seventh place.

This year, Erin, 13, can spout off "Klydonograph" in seconds. And she made sure to study more trademarked words as she enters her third year at the national competition.

"If they spring one of those on me again, I'll be better prepared," she said.

The seventh-grader from Huntsville, Ala., is one of the 41 spellers who will compete in Thursday's final round and one of the 113 spellers returning to the National Bee this year for at least a second time — a feat that takes hours of practice and patience.

Erin said she spends three to four hours every weeknight and six to eight hours every weekend studying for the Bee. She uses both a laptop and pencil and paper so she can see the spelling on a computer screen and write it down herself.

"I have to say, 'No, sorry, I can't come' to friends a lot and, instead of staying the night for a sleepover party, I have to leave at like nine or something," Erin said. "I do make some sacrifices, but I feel like it's worth it."

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

More: His dad won the National Spelling Bee in 1985. Now, he's competing for the 2018 title

Since winning his regional bee earlier this year, Cameron Keith, 12, of Boulder, Colo., has been waking up at 5:30 a.m. to study his 200 word lists until he goes to school. Then in the afternoon, he's back at it, totaling six hours of studying each weekday and nine hours on weekends. This year, he's heading to the final round again, after he tied for 18th in the 2016 Bee, misspelling "noncompos."

For Naysa Modi, 12, of Dallas, studying during the week involves reading, typing and quizzing for hours on end, her dad, Nayan, said. He wanted his daughter to study ahead of her round Wednesday rather than speak with USA TODAY for an interview. She then spelled "stabilizer" correctly and qualified for the final round.

It's that sort of perseverance that has allowed Naysa to make it to the Bee for the fourth time this year. Modi described his daughter's ability to understand all these words as "absolutely inhuman."

"It takes years of intense effort," he said. "People who have been putting in multiple years — seriously, it makes a difference."

More: Why the Scripps National Spelling Bee has its largest pool of spellers ever

For Cameron, that difference means feeling calmer while competing. He said he felt "stunned" his past years, but, "I'm more used to it now, and I can just take it in without as much excitement and stress."

Erin, though, feels pressure to perform as well as she did in past years.

"I'm trying not to make that my standard," she said. "I just want to be happy however I place. As always, I do want to win, and I feel like I might have a chance, but I don't want to jinx anything."

But for repeat spellers, it's not just about winning. Modi said working with his daughter over the years has strengthened their relationship, and he's proud of her for the hard work she's put into the preparation.

"This is all for the love of words and the love of language. It's not the winning," he said. "Nobody is doing it because their parents want them to do it."

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

Faces of the Spelling Bee 2018 Nicholas Lee congratulates Caitlin Higuchi who spelled the word pompier correctly during the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2018. 01 / 12 Nicholas Lee congratulates Caitlin Higuchi who spelled the word pompier correctly during the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2018. 01 / 12

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com