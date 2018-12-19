Perhaps you have been using one of the older iPhone models, like a 6, 7 or 8, and just found yourself with a shiny new iPhone XR or XS model, minus the home button and plus new security system and features.

Or somebody gave you a new Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or another model from the Android family of phones, all set to replace your long-time use of the Apple iOS system.

What to do, where to get started? You've come to the right place. We're here to help. With these few steps, you'll be up and running in no time.

Start with protection

Before doing anything, if you are switching from an older phone, back it up. You can plug an iPhone into iTunes software on your computer to make a backup copy, or you can use iCloud to back up to the cloud. (Apple offers 5 GB free. 50GB is 99 cents per month with higher storage options available as well). Android users can use Google Drive for Android. (Google offers 15 GB of free online storage, so if you have a 64GB phone, you'll need to pony up for extra storage.)

iOS to Galaxy

Recent Samsung Galaxy phones have the Smart Switch app pre-installed on phones to move contacts, music, photos, calendar and text messages to Galaxy phones. Connect the phones via WiFi or use a connector with Apple's Lightning cable on one end and USB-C on the other, and, at set up, you should see the "transfer from iOS device" option, which will guide you through the steps.

iOS to Pixel

The Google Pixel 3 phone made many best of year lists (Talking Tech included) for its superior camera and ease of use. Google makes it rather easy to go from iOS to Pixel. The phones come supplied with a "Quick Switch" adapter, which plugs to the iPhone and to the Pixel's USB-C port.

Insert the SIM card from the iPhone into the Pixel, connect both phones to WiFi, and Google's automated software will pop up and take you through the process. Verizon has a good example on its website.

Android to iOS

Apple has its own app for switchers, Move to iOS, where the transfer process is done via WiFi and having the two phones just near each other. Apple says it will transfer contacts, message history, photos and videos, bookmarks, mail accounts and calendars.

Get used to the new look of the iPhone

The new iPhones that Apple introduced in 2017 with the X, and continued in 2018 with the XS, XS Max and XR have a different look than the classic iPhone, with an edge-to-edge screen and elimination of the Home button for navigating.

Some things to remember:

When you first turn on the new iPhone, Apple will walk you through the lengthy setup process, transferring data from the old phone wirelessly, just by putting the two phones side by side, via WiFi.

You'll be guided through setting up the Face ID security system, which uses your face instead of a thumbprint, Apple Pay, to pair your credit card with the phone to pay for goods with the device and urged to choose a strong passcode. (Don't be like Kanye West, and opt for the easy to hack 0-0-0-0-0-0. We recommend a six-digit word that's means something to you, like Orange, and use the digits that go with the letters.)

Once set up, you're ready to go, with all your contacts, texts, e-mails, photos, calendar and more.

Moving around without the Home button isn't hard. You just swipe to get where you want to be. Three moves that will take some getting used to: closing windows, making screenshots and powering off the phone. All are different from before. Here's what to do:

–Closing windows. This takes a series of swipes to do the trick. Start by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, pause slightly in the middle of the screen then swipe right or left to find the app that you want to close. Then swipe up on the app's preview to close the app.

–Screenshots. Press and hold the Side button on the right side of the phone, click the volume up button on the left side, then release the buttons.

–Powering off. Hold either of the volume keys and the side button until the option to power the phone appears. Release it once the option appears, then drag your finger across. You can turn the phone back on by holding down the side button.

Have questions about the transfer process or your new phone? Look for me on Twitter, where I'm @jeffersongraham.