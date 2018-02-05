Good news, Mindy Project fans.

On Wednesday, Hulu confirmed that romantic-comedy aficionado Mindy Kaling is returning to the genre with Four Weddings and a Funeral, a limited series inspired by the 1994 British film starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

"The Mindy Project" creator Mindy Kaling, pictured last summer, will return to Hulu with an adaptation of "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

The anthology show is the latest team-up by Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton, who co-created NBC's Champions and The Mindy Project, which was saved by the streaming service when Fox canceled it in 2015, but ended last fall.

At an annual presentation to advertisers in New York, Hulu also announced that its Emmy-winning adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a third season. The bleak dystopian drama starring Elisabeth Moss returned with new episodes last week, striking a nerve with many critics and viewers for its relevance in the era of Trump and Me Too.

Offred (Elisabeth Moss) reaches something close to freedom in the Season 2 premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale."

The streaming service revealed that it has now surpassed 20 million U.S. subscribers — a jump from the 12 million it reported two years ago, although still a fraction of Netflix's more than 55 million U.S. subscribers. It hopes to continue grow its audience with more original programming, a live-TV option and exclusive series.

Among Hulu's other new and upcoming offerings:

J.J. Abrams' previously announced Castle Rock, a psychological horror series based on the stories of Stephen King, will premiere July 25.



Catch-22, an adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel starring Kyle Chandler and George Clooney, who executive produces; The First, from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and starring Sean Penn; and Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng's book and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who will also executive produce.



In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Hulu will air year-round horror event series Into the Dark. The anthology show will include 12 standalone episodes released the first Friday of every month, inspired by a holiday from the month of release. The first story, "The Body," premieres Oct. 5.



Hulu announced that it is the exclusive streaming home of ABC's top-rated drama The Good Doctor, which just wrapped its first season and stars Freddie Highmore as a surgeon with autism. Episodes are available now.

