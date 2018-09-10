Cruise ship tours: Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Getaway

Hurricane Michael track

WTSP

A strengthening Hurricane Michael on Tuesday forced more cruise ships to alter course.

Cruise giant Carnival's 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle on Tuesday skipped a call at Cozumel, Mexico to avoid the storm. The ship departed Tampa on Sunday on a seven-day voyage to the Western Caribbean.

Also shifting course on Tuesday was Carnival's 2,040-passenger Carnival Paradise, which is on a five-day voyage out of Tampa. The ship is sailing a reverse itinerary that will see it arrive in Cozumel on Wednesday and Grand Cayman on Thursday.

The vessels join four others at Carnival that have been forced to reroute this week due to Michael's approach. On Monday, the Miami-based, 2,980-passenger Carnival Glory skipped a call at Grand Cayman and remained at sea to avoid the storm while the Galveston, Texas-based, 2,754-passenger Carnival Freedom dropped a call at Mahogany Bay in Honduras.

The New Orleans-based, 2,754-passenger Carnival Triumph and Miami-based, 2,764-passenger Carnival Victory are sailing reverse itineraries.

The storm also has forced Norwegian Cruise Line to alter the itinerary of one of its biggest ships, the 4,248-passenger Norwegian Getaway. The Miami-based vessel is calling Tuesday at Falmouth, Jamaica, in lieu of Roatan, Honduras. On Wednesday, it'll substitute a call at Grand Cayman for Costa Maya, Mexico.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Royal Caribbean had not altered any ship itineraries.

The changes to the Carnival and Norwegian itineraries come as the U.S. Gulf Coast appears increasingly threatened by Michael. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said the storm is likely to strengthen over the next day as it approaches the Florida Panhandle.

As of 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Michael was about 255 miles south of Panama City, Florida, and moving north at 12 mph. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.