TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman accused of more than three dozen crimes after she created sexualized breastfeeding videos for YouTube directed at a male audience was found not guilty of all but one of the charges.

Leigh Felten, now 34, of Tallahassee was arrested in October 2015 and charged with 34 counts of capital sexual battery plus other charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child, possession of child pornography and lewd and lascivious molestation, crimes that could have carried a life sentence.

After deliberating for about four hours, a jury of six people only found her guilty of one count of lewd lascivious performance, a second-degree felony.

“The jury did what we asked to do, which was apply the law to the facts and not allow morality or personal judgment or bias to play any part in their verdict,” said John Eagen, her lead lawyer. Her defense lawyers contended the videos constituted free speech.

The former piano teacher, who had been in Leon County Detention Center here since her arrest three years ago, testified Wednesday in her own defense. She told jurors she wasn’t proud of the 10 videos she made and has changed during her incarceration.

“In fact, I’m ashamed of them,” she said.

Felten described how the father of her child dumped her after she gave birth, leaving her to struggle with loneliness, depression and low self-esteem. She started to make videos with her 18-month-old son for her YouTube channel. They evolved from simple breastfeeding how-tos to graphic oily rub downs, genital exposure and what prosecutors said was sexual contact with the boy, all directed at a male audience.

Police were tipped off when a Wisconsin man downloaded several of the videos and paid for them using a PayPal account.

“Finally, I was getting attention and felt like I had some worth,” Felten said. “I’m not a monster.”

during cross-examination from Assistant State Attorney Anna Norris.She described the videos, some which had titles such as Good Little Boy and Mommy’s a Whore as play acting

“Was it wrong?” Norris asked.

“I don’t believe it is criminal,” Felten said. “Morally, it was not right. I feel like I was overcharged.”

Although Felten was acquitted of most of the counts she faced, she is still facing prison time, Assistant State Attorney Lorena Vollrath-Bueno said. Sentencing will be Nov. 14.

“Of course, I had a different view of the evidence than the jurors,” Vollrath-Bueno said.

“I respect their decision and how hard a job they have," the prosecutor said. "She will be facing 15 years in prison and be a registered sex offender. I’m happy to say she lost custody of her son, and he is safe.”

