Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md. May 27, 2018.

JIM LO SCALZO, EPA-EFE

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. – Jason Barnes watched helplessly Sunday night as a torrential downpour fueled a fierce river winding through Ellicott City, waters pounding his toy shop and other businesses that had just started to rebound after an eerily similar flood in 2016.

He watched as those trapped inside shops moved to the second floor as the waters rose, some shouting for help.

And he watched as a street where he had parked washed out, pieces of asphalt falling like breadcrumbs as the rapids grew stronger.

Barnes and other weary shop owners are grappling with a cruel reality: How could the unthinkable — a catastrophic flood — happen again within two years? And should they stay, rebuild and once again be "Ellicott City strong"?

“I honestly don’t know if we’re going to reopen. This is going to be a tough uphill battle, not just for me but for everyone because there are no more reserves, no more backup or savings,” Barnes said, noting he’d poured more than $100,000 into repairs after 2016. “Next year, this might be a ghost town.”

Tuesday, Barnes and other business owners and residents surveyed the devastation as crews took people through the flood zone to grab belongings, cash registers and any other property they might need while workers try to render the area safe.

The search for the body of Eddison Alexander Hermond, a resident of nearby Severn and an active-duty member of the Army National Guard, came to a heartbreaking conclusion when searchers found his body in the Patapsco River. Hermond, 39, disappeared while helping a woman in the raging waters.

Many in the city 13 miles west of Baltimore along the Patapsco River said the area was reborn after the floods two years ago that gutted more than 50 businesses, leaving about $22 million in damage.

Sunday’s deluge made it apparent the “thousand-year” storm might not be such a rare phenomenon, leaving the future of this quaint downtown up in the air and some shop owners questioning its safety.

Barnes said as much as he loves the charming atmosphere of Ellicott, he doesn’t know whether the shops should be reopened to the public.

Toy shop owner David Barnes doesn't know whether he will rebuild again after a second flood in two years in Ellicott City, Md.

Christal Hayes, USA TODAY

“We can’t keep losing people to this madness,” he said. “These floods go from inches to feet in the blink of an eye. No amount of detection or warnings are going to help. This area isn’t worth saving if it’s going to cost people’s lives.”

He said the whole debacle was déjà vu. Barnes got stuck in the floods in 2016 after water crashed through a door at his shop, All Time Toys. He ended up creating a human chain to save a woman stuck in a vehicle that was being carried away by water.

Despite the devastation, Barnes and 96% of other businesses decided to stay and reopen.

“Everyone knew they wanted to come back, but not just come back. They wanted to create a bigger and better Ellicott City,” he said. “And we did. We got there. It was coming back. It was strong, vibrant. We still needed more time, but it was there. There was new life sprouting up from that destruction.”

The 2016 flood reshaped the community, and it’s a familiar talking point among residents. The marquee at the historic Ellicott Theater still reads “EC Strong” — the motto that bonded the community after the previous disaster.

After the floods ravaged his family-run store, Antique Depot, two years ago, David Robeson and his family started shopping at many of the stores along Main Street they’d never been in before. It became more about supporting a network of family members rather than competing businesses.

“We were all close before the floods, but man, after them we became like family,” he said. “I think that’s what makes this even worse because you’re not just sad and in shock for your own situation, you’re seeing what happened to everyone else, too.”

The family spent more than a month shoveling out about a foot of dirt, debris and grime that flooded the basement of their store. They never thought they’d have to do it again.

Since their business is reliant on sellers renting out space in their four-story building near the bottom of Main Street, it’s unclear whether they’ll stay open.

“We’ll stay if we can,” he said. “But we just really don’t know what the future holds anymore.”

