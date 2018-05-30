RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. — Internet usage worldwide is growing slightly, at 7%, vs. 12% the year before, while smartphone sales have hit a wall.

Those are the headlines from Mary Meeker's annual Internet trends survey, which was revealed at the Code conference here Wednesday morning. Meeker is an executive with venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

There are 3.6 billion users of the global internet, Meeker said. "Growth is harder to find after hitting 50% penetration," of the world's population, she said.

Looking at big trends, voice computing has evolved to record usage, after years of so-so quality. Now, Google has a 95% accuracy rate for "learning word accuracy," from just under 80% in 2013. The Amazon Echo smart speaker is now in over 30 million homes, she added.

E-commerce usage rose 16% in 2017, vs. 14% the previous year, now representing 13% of total retail sales.

Meeker says that when researching product purchases, 49% of shoppers begin with searches on Amazon.com, followed with 36% on search engines. Additionally, social media referrals to e-commerce purchases rose 6%.

Netflix represents the largest subscription service, with 117 million subscribers, compared to 100 million for Amazon Prime and 75 million for the Spotify music service.

Ride-hailing service Uber has 31 million drivers making an average hourly rate of $21. Airbnb has 600,000 hosts, who make an average of $6,100.

Unemployment is currently at 3.9%, a historic low. The 70-year-average is 5.8% and job openings hit a 17-tear-high at 7 million, with most of the openings in professional services and finance.

