Iowa state Rep. Shannon Lundgren, a Republican representing Dubuque, Iowa, speaks on the House floor in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, during debate on the state's "heartbeat" abortion bill.

Zach Boyden-Holmes, The Des Moines Register

DES MOINES — With a middle-of-the-night vote that followed hours of heated debate, Iowa Republicans, who control the state Legislature, approved a measure that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. If signed, the bill could become the most restrictive law in the nation.

The move comes in the final days of the legislative session and amid mounting pressure from the Legislature’s most ardently anti-abortion corners to pass the so-called “heartbeat” bill before adjournment.

Senate File 359, if signed into law, would ban nearly all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can occur about six weeks into a pregnancy and often before a woman realizes she’s pregnant.

The House narrowly approved the bill 51-46 late Tuesday night. It immediately advanced to the Senate, where Republicans approved it on a vote of 29-17 early Wednesday.

The legislation now advances to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican. The governor has not yet said whether she will sign it into law.

"Gov. Reynolds is 100 percent pro-life and will never stop fighting for the unborn. The governor's office has not received the bill from the legislature to review it. The governor does not comment on any bill until she sees it in its final form," her spokeswoman, Brenna Smith, said Wednesday morning.

Amendment provides exceptions

The Iowa Senate approved a similar fetal heartbeat ban earlier this year, but action stalled in the House where Republicans struggled to muster the 51 votes necessary to pass the bill.

House leaders, attempting to get more of their members on board, brokered a deal on an amendment that created exceptions to the ban for some cases of rape and incest.

The amendment garnered them enough votes, but no more, to pass the bill Tuesday night. Six Republican representatives voted against the bill.

Democrats throughout the process have called the legislation “frightening,” “unconstitutional” and “extreme.”

“Tonight, Republicans, you have once again made a choice — a choice to debate legislation that devalues the bodies and decision-making skills of Iowa women and girls,” said Sen. Janet Petersen, a Democrat representing Des Moines. “None of you went to medical school, yet you Republican politicians are making dangerous medical decisions. This bill tells Iowa women and girls that forced pregnancy is more important than their health and well-being.”

Iowa law currently bars most abortions after 20 weeks, which already is among the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Republicans at the Iowa Capitol have long sought to approve legislation that would further restrict abortion, and their flip of the state Senate chamber in the 2016 election gave them a trifecta of GOP power for the first time in nearly 20 years. A provision in the bill banning most abortions after 20 weeks requiring a three-day waiting period for abortions — among the longest wait periods in the country — was challenged in court. It remains on hold amid litigation being considered by the state Supreme Court.

Hope to overturn abortion legalization

But many Iowa Republicans said they felt the time was right to pass legislation that could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court and pose a challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that found women have a constitutionally protected right to abortion.

The Supreme Court has declined to hear similar cases in recent years. But as states continue to pass legislation restricting abortions and President Trump appoints more conservative federal judges, abortion opponents are increasingly optimistic.

“This law, if signed, I believe could very well be the very bill that overturns Roe v. Wade,” said Sen. Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, Iowa.

Sen. Matt McCoy, a Democrat representing Des Moines, criticized Republican efforts to pass legislation that would inevitably face court challenges.

“Here we are at 1:05 in the morning pushing a bill that has absolutely no constitutional chance of ever passing muster,” said McCoy. “Where it’s been tried it’s been quickly struck down by the courts, but (only) after extensive and expensive lawsuits.”

What the bill does

The bill requires physicians to conduct an abdominal ultrasound to test for a fetal heartbeat on any woman seeking an abortion. If that heartbeat is detected, a physician cannot perform an abortion.

Previously, the legislation only allowed exceptions to that ban in cases of "medical emergency," which was defined as a situation in which the life of the mother was in danger.

Republicans on Tuesday amended the bill to also allow exceptions if:

• the mother was raped and reports the rape to a law enforcement agency, a public or private health agency or a family physician within 45 days;

• the mother was the victim of incest and reports the issue to a law enforcement agency, a public or private health agency or a family physician within 140 days;

• "not all the products of conception are expelled" following a spontaneous miscarriage;

• a physician certifies that the fetus has an abnormality that, in the physician’s "reasonable medical judgment," is incompatible with life.

Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Democrat representing Clinton, Iowa, noted that physicians would not be tasked with confirming reports of incest or rape that are made by women seeking abortions. She also questioned whether the state should be requiring victims of violence to report crimes within a certain time frame.

Rep. Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Dubuque, Iowa, said those requirements would allow justice to be served.

“I believe this legislation is important because we need to do everything in our power to encourage young women ... to come forward and tell people that they’ve been raped so that we can bring that perpetrator to justice," she said.

Rep. Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison, Iowa, disagreed with the exemptions because they water down the intent of the legislation.

"I do not agree with the exceptions in the amendment, for I believe that all unborn lives matter and that all unborn lives should be protected," he said. "However I will vote to protect most of the unborn and we will continue to work to protect all unborn children."

Criminal penalties for doctors?

The bill no longer includes civil or criminal penalties for the physician, as some previous versions have.

And although it includes specific language granting women legal immunity, it does not do so for physicians.

That led some Democrats to question whether a physician could be charged with murder if somebody later questioned whether the abortion he or she performed met the definition of a medical emergency.

"The courts, I can tell you, will likely interpret this as an intentional omission," said Rep. Todd Prichard, a Democrat representing Charles City, Iowa. "They will review that and say that the Legislature had a choice, and they chose not to provide immunity for doctors. This is extremely dangerous."

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Brianne Pfannenstiel on Twitter: @brianneDMR

