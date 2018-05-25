Garda Alan Gallagher and Presiding Officer Carmel McBride carry a polling box, used, a day early, by the few people that live off the coast of Donegal on the island of Inishbofin on May 24, 2018 in Donegal, Ireland.

DUBLIN — People in Ireland began voting Friday in an historic referendum that could overturn the once-staunchly Catholic country's strict laws on abortion.

Polls show the vote will be close. If the measure passes, it will be another milestone for Ireland after it legalized contraception (1979), divorce (1995) and same-sex marriage (2015).

A "Yes" vote to repeal Ireland's Eighth Amendment, which states a fetus has an equal right to life as the mother, would leave three places in Europe where abortion is illegal unless a woman’s life is at risk: the microstates of Andorra and San Marino and Malta.

According to the Irish government, an average of nine women travel every day from Ireland to England to terminate pregnancies, and three women each day take abortion pills bought online, risking a 14-year jail sentence.

In the USA, President Trump plans to cut funding to family-planning clinics that offer abortion services. He vowed to appoint enough Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion to help overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights decision from 1973.

Leo Varadkar, prime minister of Ireland’s center-right government, supports lifting the ban and allowing an abortion up to the 12th week of a pregnancy. Varadkar was elected Ireland's first openly gay leader last year — a watershed moment of its own.

More than 3,000 Irish women travel to the United Kingdom each year to have an abortion.

Ireland to vote on abortion referendum

