Why your salad may not be safe

Tainted romaine lettuce has sickened 149 people in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the largest multistate E. coli outbreak in a dozen years. The CDC released the latest figures Wednesday, saying the bacteria-tainted lettuce has sickened people in 29 states. People get sick within two to eight days of eating the lettuce, causing diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting. Although most people recover in one week, the illness could lead to kidney failure. So far, 64 people have been hospitalized, including 17 with kidney failure, the CDC said.

If you're worried about E.coli, take the following precautions:

Avoid any lettuce from the region of Yuma, Ariz. — whole heads, hearts, chopped, organic or baby.

Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, wash fruits and vegetables, avoid raw milk and don't prepare food when you're sick.

Olive branch? North Korea releases three Americans ahead of meeting with Trump

North Korea released three American detainees Wednesday ahead of the planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump. Trump tweeted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was flying back to the U.S. with the "three wonderful gentlemen." He said a time and date for the two leaders' summit has been set, and he will announce both "within three days."

Mormon church breaks up with the Boy Scouts of America

The Mormon church is ending its 105-year relationship with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used the age-old "it isn't you, it's me" excuse. The church has grown into an international organization that needs to start its own youth program that "serves its members globally." The Mormon church statement did not mention that its move comes less than a week after the Scouts announced it will drop the word "boy" and change its name to Scouts BSA.

On my honor, I will not restart the CIA torture program

CIA director nominee Gina Haspel promised senators Wednesday that the CIA will not revive its outlawed torture program if she is confirmed as the agency's first female director. The Senate Intelligence Committee questions focused on Haspel's 2002 oversight of a secret "black site" in Thailand where suspected terrorists were subjected to waterboarding. Haspel spent more than 30 years as a covert agent before becoming the CIA's deputy director last year. The Intelligence Committee is likely to vote this month on whether to recommend her confirmation to the full Senate.

It wasn't allergies causing her runny nose. It was leaking brain fluid.

File this one under terrifying news for allergy season. A Nebraska woman with a chronically runny nose like "a waterfall" the past two years recently discovered that fluid from her brain was the cause. Doctors dismissed Kendra Jackson's symptoms as allergies, but a physician assistant determined in March that it was actually cerebrospinal fluid leaking from a hole in her skull. Jackson previously had been in a car crash and her face hit the dashboard. The leak — and chronic headaches — began shortly after that.

ICYMI: What you should read before dinner

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com