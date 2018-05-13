WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham says the White House should apologize for an aide’s “disgusting” remark about Sen. John McCain’s terminal illness.

“If it was a joke, it was a terrible joke,” the South Carolina Republican said Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation. “I just wish somebody from the White House would tell the country that was inappropriate, that's not who we are in the Trump administration.”

Kelly Sadler, a White House special assistant, reportedly made the remark during a Thursday meeting with communications staffers when talking about McCain's opposition to Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. McCain was troubled by Haspel's refusal to say that torture is immoral during a Senate committee hearing.

Sadler reportedly said McCain’s views didn’t matter because “he's dying anyway."

McCain — a six-term senator, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and former prisoner of war — has brain cancer.

Graham, who is close friends with the 81-year-old McCain and recently visited him at his ranch in Arizona, suggested it’s fair to criticize McCain for any political decision he's ever made or any vote he’s ever cast.

“But he’s an American hero,” he said. “And I think most Americans would like to see the Trump administration do better in situations like this. It doesn't hurt you at all to do the right thing and to be big.”

Asked if Trump himself should apologize, Graham said, “I'll leave that up to him.”

“But,” he said, “if something happened like that in my office, somebody in my office said such a thing about somebody, I would apologize on behalf of the office,” Graham said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined Friday to comment on Sadler's fate, except to say that she still works at the White House.

