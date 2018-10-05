'Jurassic Park - The Ride' is going extinct "Jurassic Park - The Ride" at Universal Studios Hollywood is heading the way of the dinosaur: Extinction. 01 / 12 "Jurassic Park - The Ride" at Universal Studios Hollywood is heading the way of the dinosaur: Extinction. 01 / 12

The water thrill ride featuring gigantic animatronic dinosaurs will close its doors for good after 22 years on Sept. 3, the theme park announced Thursday.

It marks the end of one era and the beginning of another.

Excavation will immediately begin for a new thrill ride based on Universal Studio's newest dinosaur franchise — “Jurassic World Ride" opening in 2019.

It's been a great run for "Jurassic Park - The Ride" which began its Hollywood reign in 1996, three years after Steven Spielberg's blockbuster film.

The technologically cutting-edge attraction featured new principles of hydraulic physics, mechanics and robotics from a partnership of scientists, paleontologists and aerospace engineers.

The ride features dinosaurs as big as five stories high — Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Dilophosaurus, Velociraptors and, of course, the T-Rex.

Park operators are counting on fans to give a final farewell in the last days, launching a “Countdown to the Extinction” campaign. This weekend the park will host a Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Celebration revisiting the original 1993 film that sparked it all.

Details of the "Jurassic World Ride" are being kept under wraps. But a breathless release describes the plans as "epic" featuring "never-before-seen dinosaurs, enhanced storytelling, lush scenic design, an entirely new color scheme and uncompromised state-of the art technology."

